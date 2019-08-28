Canada Accelerating Climate Change Adaptation in Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - In communities across Nova Scotia, people are feeling the impacts of climate change and want to be part of the solution. This is why Canada is investing in adaptation measures that will prepare communities and industries to tackle the impacts of climate change and deliver a more resilient future.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $1 million for the Government of Nova Scotia to deliver online and in-person training in the development, implementation and evaluation of climate change adaptation strategies to provincial adaptation leaders. This project will help provincial decision-makers and business leaders integrate climate change adaptation considerations into existing business practices.

The Climate Adaptation Leadership Program is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) program, which works directly with provinces to deliver projects that include training, internships and knowledge sharing activities. Knowledge and tools on climate change adaptation exist, but the capacity to use them is limited. The BRACE program addresses this critical barrier.

Today's announcement contributes to the objectives of the Adaptation and Resilience pillar of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. It does so by building the knowledge and capacity needed to make informed decisions about how best to address the impacts of our changing climate.

"Climate change affects everyone. Which is why our government is proud to work with the Province of Nova Scotia to equip local leaders with the tools they need to better understand and address its impacts. By finding innovative ways to adapt, we are creating a healthier environment for all Nova Scotians."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change, and we are also helping communities adapt to our changing climate. We are working closely with provincial departments and their sectors to identify climate-related risks and find ways to address them in communities around the province."

The Honourable Gordon Wilson

Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment

