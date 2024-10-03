Starting October 3, 2024 customers can receive one stamp for every $20* spent before applicable taxes in a single transaction at participating Loblaw grocery banners. When you collect and redeem 20 stamps, customers will get a staggering 75% off one (1) piece of Kuhn Rikkon Swiss Design cookware. The program runs while supplies last.

"For experienced cooks looking to update or add to their kitchens, or new cooks looking for durable high-quality cookware, we're confident people are going to love this set. This program is one more way we are providing Canadians with value, while making their regular grocery shopping more exciting," said Mary MacIsaac, Senior Vice President, Loblaw Marketing and Control Brands. "For our cookware enthusiasts, this program could save them close to $500 on a full set."

Made from durable stainless steel with non-stick coating, the cookware is suitable for all stove types including gas, ceramic, electric, and induction stoves. Available exclusively at participating Loblaw grocery banners, all pieces are dishwasher safe making cleanup effortless. The collection includes:

Saucepan 1.4L | 0.36 Gallon

Frying Pan 20 cm | 7.8 inch

Frying Pan 24 cm | 9.4 inch

Frying Pan 28 cm |11 inch

Pot with Lid 3.5L | 0.9 Gallon

Pot with Lid 6L | 1.6 Gallon

Wok with Lid 30 cm | 11.8 inch

Customers can collect stamps digitally by opting into the program as a PC Optimum™ member through the PC Optimum™ app or by using physical cards available in-store – ensuring everyone has an opportunity to participate in the program.

This new program, in addition to existing value programs like Hit of the Month, PC Optimum, and In-store and flyer promotions, represents one more way for Canadians to find value at Loblaw grocery banners.

The Collect & Save BIG program is available in all Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, and Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador. Customers can start collecting and redeeming their stamps on October 3, 2024. *Conditions and exclusions apply. To learn more and for complete offer details, please visit Pcoptimum.ca/collectandsave.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With over 1 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

