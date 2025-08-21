Loblaw August Food Inflation report

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - July's Consumer Price Index, released earlier this week, confirmed what many Canadians continue to feel – food prices are up yet again, from 2.8% in June to 3.4% in July. Notably, coffee and confectionary increased by double-digits, and fresh fruit rose 3.9% driven largely by a nearly 30% increase in grape prices. For many of these staples, unfavourable weather conditions in many growing regions are at play.

Loblaw has issued its August Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

