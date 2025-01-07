MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, has launched Recycle Your Vapes – a new, industry-led collection and recycling program for vaping devices in Québec. Officially launched on January 1, 2025, this first-of-its-kind program in Canada was developed in support of Québec's waste management goals in partnership with multiple leading vape producers, working collaboratively to offer adult consumers in the province a safe and responsible solution to recycle the batteries and other components in their used battery-powered vapes.

Call2Recycle is Canada`s leading battery collection and recycling organization. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

As the use of battery-powered devices continues to grow, the need for safe and convenient recycling options for these products is critical to protecting the environment. The Recycle Your Vapes program, developed and managed by Call2Recycle in collaboration with vape producers and in consultation with Santé Québec, RECYC-QUÉBEC, and key stakeholders, demonstrates a collective commitment to provide a sustainable and scalable solution for the disposal of battery-powered vaping products in the province. This program ensures that these devices, many of which contain increasingly complex components and batteries, are safely recovered and responsibly recycled, supporting Québec's waste diversion goals.

The program has established a dedicated collection network to optimize convenience and accessibility for adult consumers in Québec. Program-specific collection containers are now available at almost 200 participating vape shops, municipal eco-centres, and other waste management facilities, with further expansion planned in 2025 and beyond. Once collected, Call2Recycle's qualified sorting and recycling partners will safely process the batteries and other components like pods and cartridges to ensure the proper disposal and recovery of reclaimable materials. Adults in Québec can find their nearest vape drop-off location at www.recycleyourvapes.ca .

"Call2Recycle is proud to lead the charge in creating safe and responsible recycling solutions for battery-powered products like vaping devices," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "Batteries, regardless of their size, play a crucial role in our daily lives and must be disposed of properly. With 27 years of experience in battery recycling and an unwavering commitment to safety, we're excited to expand our stewardship mission to include emerging product categories. We commend our industry partners for their collaborative efforts in establishing a sustainable and innovative solution that supports an effective waste management system in the province."

Vaping devices should never be disposed of in garbage bins or even regular recycling bins, because they contain batteries and other components that require special handling and recycling processes. Recycle Your Vapes will help protect the environment from improper disposal, keeping used vapes and batteries out of landfills and recycling reusable components to support a circular economy in Québec.

For more information about this program or to locate a collection site, visit www.recycleyourvapes.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery and battery-powered product collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers key recycling programs in Canada, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes in Québec, and manages the industry-led voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries in Québec. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Email: [email protected]; Mobile: 647-464-7381