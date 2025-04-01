The new program will increase access to convenient battery recycling options for Albertans while advancing the province's environmental goals

EDMONTON, AB, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce the launch of its "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" program in Alberta, starting April 1, 2025. This initiative, operated under the Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA) oversight, marks a significant step in expanding battery recycling across the province.

Canadians can recycle their batteries through the program "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

ARMA approved Call2Recycle as a producer responsibility organization (PRO), a business established to support producers in meeting their regulatory obligations under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulation. This initiative ensures Albertans have a convenient, safe, and environmentally responsible solution for disposing of used household batteries.

"Expanding into Alberta is an exciting milestone for Call2Recycle as we continue our mission to enhance environmental protection and promote sustainable recycling solutions across Canada," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle. "We are proud to work on behalf of our members on this new program that makes battery recycling easier and more accessible for Albertans while reducing battery waste's environmental impact and fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future."

With the launch of the "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" program, Alberta residents can now access a province-wide network of over 1,100 convenient collection locations, including retail stores, municipal facilities, public institutions, and community centers. This expansion not only simplifies battery recycling but also supports Call2Recycle's ongoing efforts to protect the environment and contribute to Canada's circular economy. In 2024 alone, Call2Recycle collected over 6.8 million kilograms of batteries nationwide - an achievement that underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability.

As a well-established leader in battery recycling, Call2Recycle brings 28 years of experience and a robust network of nearly 15,000 collection sites across Canada. By introducing its proven recycling program in Alberta, the organization continues to demonstrate its dedication to responsible battery disposal and waste reduction.

Albertans are encouraged to participate in the program and contribute to a greener future by recycling their used batteries at designated collection sites.

For more information on how to get involved or to locate a nearby drop-off location, visit the "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" website.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery and battery-powered product collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers key recycling programs in Canada, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and manages the industry-led voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries in Québec. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 15,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

