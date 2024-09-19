TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., a leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce its membership in EUCOBAT, the European association of national collection schemes for batteries. Call2Recycle becomes the first North American and one of the first two non-EU Associate Members of EUCOBAT, alongside B-Cycle from Australia, further strengthening its global presence as a leader in battery stewardship.

EUCOBAT Logo (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has been at the forefront of Canada's battery recycling progress, delivering on its commitment to safety, innovation, and public education. By joining EUCOBAT, Call2Recycle will contribute to the global conversation with organizations from 24 countries, exchanging valuable insights on safe, responsible battery management, and sharing best practices around its collection strategies, safety efforts, and innovative solutions, including Smart Containers, automatic pick-up service, and comprehensive consumer education initiatives.

"We are thrilled to join EUCOBAT as one of the first non-EU members, providing a unique opportunity to collaborate with other leading international battery collection schemes," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "We look forward to contributing our 27 years of experiences and learning from global best practices as we continue innovating and evolving our program to meet the growing demands of evolving sectors, including e-bikes and electric vehicles."

EUCOBAT, established in 2012, assures that all waste batteries are collected and recycled in an ecologically sound way, and contribute to a better environment. With the addition of Call2Recycle and B-Cycle, EUCOBAT now includes 30 members from 24 countries. Call2Recycle's membership comes at a pivotal time as EUCOBAT contributes policy guidance for the implementation of the new EU Battery Regulation, which establishes a comprehensive legal framework for all types of batteries across their lifecycle.

"We are pleased to welcome Call2Recycle to EUCOBAT as the first North American Associate Member," said Eric Ruyters, Secretary General of EUCOBAT. "Call2Recycle's extensive experience in Canadian battery collection will be valuable as we work together to promote an efficient operation of the collection, recycling, and treatment schemes. We look forward to their contributions and exchanging best practices to continue driving environmental progress globally."

With its recent achievement of collecting and recycling 50 million kilograms of batteries in Canada, Call2Recycle continues to lead the charge in battery stewardship. As the organization expands its global influence through its EUCOBAT membership, it remains committed to driving innovative solutions for safe and responsible battery management to help advance the circular economy.

About Call2Recycle Canada , Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About EUCOBAT

EUCOBAT is the European association of national collection schemes for batteries. They ensure that all waste batteries are collected and recycled in an ecological sound way and contribute this way to a better environment. EUCOBAT has been created to deal with matters which are of scientific, economic and institutional interest for national compliance organizations in general; to represent the interests of the national compliance organizations for batteries in Europe; and to harmonise the procedures, in particular in regard to participating companies, and activities of national compliance organizations that assume the financial and/or organisational responsibility of producers and importers for the management of waste batteries and accumulators.

Currently, EUCOBAT consists of 30 members, and as not-for-profit organizations, they strive for a better environment by collecting ever more used batteries and by recycling them ever better. Moreover, EUCOBAT members ensure to organize the collection and recycling of used batteries as easily and efficiently as possible as well as encourage the sustainable use, collection and recycling of batteries through appropriate and clear communication.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

