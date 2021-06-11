TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada Inc., Canada's first and largest consumer battery collection and recycling organization, welcomes two new board members – Martin Tammik and James McPhedran. Martin brings extensive cycling industry expertise, and James has experience in strategy, marketing and digital from the highly regulated financial services sector. "We're excited to add James and Martin to the Board and look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance our service offering", Norman Clubb, Chair of the Board of Directors of Call2Recycle Canada.

Martin Tammik is an accomplished cycling industry leader with over 30 years of experience in global sourcing, strategic planning, business development, and team building. In his tenure at Live to Play Sports (a parent company of Norco Bicycles and Axiom Cycling Gear), Canada's largest and most experienced wholesale distributor of premium bicycles, parts, and accessories, he focused on delivering value, solutioning problems and building long term sustainable relationships. Martin's appointment continues Call2Recycles' strong ties to Canada's retail sector and provides a voice to members from the cycling industry and also enhances the Member representation from Western Canada.

With over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry at American Express and Scotiabank, James McPhedran has diversified governance, advisory and senior leadership expertise. He has served on a wide range of boards and is currently a Senior Advisor with McKinsey and Company, specializing in retail banking, digital disruption, and client experience mandates in North America, Europe, and Australia. James' experience in customer journeys within the highly regulated financial services industry blends well with Call2Recycle's mandate to optimize the recycling process.

Call2Recycle's Board of Directors represent diverse member industries, including retail, battery manufacturing and distribution, grocery, and transportation. The board's geographical diversity reflects Call2Recycle's national focus and strong ties to local businesses, governments, and communities.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eMobility batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eHoverboards and eSkateboards.

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted close to 30 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of more than 9000 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle Canada continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

For further information: Golnar Fatollahi, [email protected], 416-895-9524, Contact Media Relations: https://www.call2recycle.ca/media-inquiry/