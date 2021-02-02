Dynamic Leaders in the Retail, Transportation and Battery Industries strengthen Call2Recycle's positioning ahead of a significant period of growth

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., Canada's first and largest consumer battery collection and recycling organization, is pleased to welcome three new members to its national Board of Directors. Marcus Boolish, Annalise Czerny and Julie Dickson Olmstead add to the board's industry expertise with knowledge in transportation, government relations, public affairs, energy management and the retail sector.

With over two decades of experience with global battery manufacturer Energizer, Marcus Boolish joins the Call2Recycle board with an already deep understanding of the sector and Call2Recycle's objectives. Currently Energizer's Director of Government Affairs, Marcus also has extensive technical experience, from battery development to sales to recycling and disposal of various battery chemistries. He has also served on and chaired numerous standards committees related to batteries and battery-operated devices.

As Chief of PRESTO at Metrolinx, Annalise Czerny is a strategic leader whose experience assessing organizational gaps, developing strategies, and creating opportunities for excellence will help guide Call2Recycle to drive sustainable growth and extend its leadership position in the coming years. Annalise also brings a valuable perspective on Call2Recycle's work and environmental impact with an environmental engineering background.

Continuing Call2Recycle's strong ties to Canada's retail sector, Julie Dickson Olmstead will provide the valuable perspective she has gained over nearly three decades of providing strategic communications solutions for corporate and public institutions. Currently Managing Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility at Save-On-Foods, a leading western Canada grocery retailer with a strong commitment to sustainability and waste reduction, Julie has extensive experience supporting corporate responsibility and sustainability projects and administering stewardship programs in British Columbia.

"This is an exciting period at Call2Recycle®. The addition of these three outstanding professionals will enhance our board and support the organization as we continue to guide the management team in optimizing efficiencies, value and industry leadership on behalf of all of our various stakeholders", says Norman Clubb, Chair of the Call2Recycle Board of Directors.

Members of Call2Recycle's Board of Directors represent multiple sectors, including retail, battery manufacturing and distribution, grocery, and transportation. The board's geographical diversity reflects Call2Recycle's national focus and strong ties to local businesses, governments, and communities.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through collecting and recycling consumer batteries. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling. Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted 26 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of approximately 9000 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.

