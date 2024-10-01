TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, and Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, official ambassador of the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, are kicking off Circular Economy Month with a national campaign encouraging Canadians to recycle their batteries and help recover valuable resources.

Christine Sinclair appears in new commercials for the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.) Canadians can recycle their batteries through the program "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.) The Circular Economy Month is organized by the Circular Innovation Council (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

Over the course of October, Call2Recycle's campaign will feature television and online messages from Christine Sinclair highlighting her motivation to protect the environment and encouraging Canadians to recycle their used batteries. Christine Sinclair also invites Canadians to enter a battery recycling contest to win cash prizes when they recycle their batteries. Consumers can enter the contest by scanning QR codes on battery collection containers and posters or by visiting RecycleYourBatteries.ca/contest while at participating Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! collection sites.

Led by the Circular Innovation Council and in partnership with Call2Recycle, Circular Economy Month invites Canadians to rethink their approach to waste by highlighting opportunities to maximize resources by keeping materials in use for as long as possible through reuse, repair, refurbishment, and recycling, accelerating the transition to a circular economy. As a proud sponsor, Call2Recycle's campaign urges Canadians to take action by recycling their used household and e-bike, e-scooter, and hoverboard batteries.

"Call2Recycle is proud to be at the forefront of battery recycling, which is part of Canada's circular economy pursuit," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "By investing in Canada, we ensure that valuable materials are recovered from used batteries, we reduce the reliance on new resources and minimize environmental impact. We're excited to partner once again with the Circular Innovation Council and have Christine Sinclair spearhead our campaign to encourage Canadians to recycle their batteries."

"I'm thrilled to be part of this Circular Economy Month campaign," said Christine Sinclair, Ambassador for the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program. "I was proud to represent Canada for 23 years, and protecting our environment is very important to me. Battery recycling plays an important role in reducing waste and supporting a healthy circular economy."

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has been at the forefront of Canada's circular economy by collecting and recycling over 50 million kilograms of batteries. These efforts have kept hazardous materials out of landfills while recovering critical metals that are reintegrated into the economy to produce new products, creating a sustainable 'closed-loop' system. Last year, this included diverting enough precious metals to produce nearly 37 million new cell phone batteries and enough steel for over 278 million new AA alkaline batteries.

With over 91% of Canadians living within 15 km of a Call2Recycle drop-off location, recycling is easy and accessible. By recycling used batteries not only during Circular Economy Month but all year long, Canadians can actively reduce environmental impacts and help accelerate the transition to a circular economy. To participate, simply Collect, Protect, Drop-Off. To find the nearest battery recycling location, visit recycleyourbatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About Circular Innovation Council

Circular Innovation Council is a leading environmental non-profit organization that has been dedicated to advancing a circular economy across Canada since 1978. Through fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and empowering businesses and municipalities, we are steadfast in our mission to accelerate the shift from the traditional linear take-make-dispose economic model towards a more sustainable, regenerative, and resilient future.

At the core of our mission is the belief that a circular economy is the key to unlocking unparalleled environmental, social, and economic benefits. Through an extensive array of programs and initiatives, we equip both business and government leaders with the knowledge, tools, and support needed to develop and implement circular practices, realizing the vast potential of the circular economy. Our work aligns with all key enablers of a circular economy, including policy, collaboration, innovation, education, and investment. Leveraging our extensive experience in identifying and collaborating with stakeholders across sectors, we activate market solutions through innovative circular pilot programs. Circular Innovation Council has proudly delivered the annual Circular Economy Month campaign (an expansion of Waste Reduction Week in Canada) every October since 2001. Learn more about our work at CircularInnovation.ca.

Call2Recycle Canada: Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 647-464-7381; Circular Innovation Council: Dena Cole, Media Relations Consultant, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 647-825-3927