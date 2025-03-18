TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is thrilled to announce a new initiative with Staples Professional™, the leading business supplier in Canada, to expand its "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" program to Staples' professional business customers nationwide.

Staples Professional is offering its business customers of all sizes across Canada access to the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program. This will enable participating businesses to conveniently recycle their used batteries safely and responsibly, ensuring they are recycled in accordance with the highest industry standards. Used batteries will be processed to recover valuable materials for reuse in the manufacturing of new products, reducing the environmental impact and contributing to a strong circular economy.

Through its Staples for Community platform, Staples Canada is committed to making a positive impact by promoting equity, preserving the environment, and supporting education. This new recycling initiative is part of Staples' continued efforts to help businesses easily recycle not only used batteries but also old electronics such as computers, cell phones, keyboards, telecom equipment and printers. Through their continued partnership over the past 20 years, Staples and Call2Recycle have worked to encourage battery recycling as a sustainable practice among Canadian consumers and businesses and have recycled almost 2 million kg of used batteries since 2004 with more to come.

"Staples Professional is committed to delivering products, services, and solutions that not only meet the diverse needs of our customers but also protect our natural resources and our planet," said Chris Saniga, Chief B2B Officer at Staples Professional. "We are proud to extend that commitment to support our customers' environmental initiatives through Call2Recycle's Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program."

"We have made great strides with our partner Staples Canada for the past 20 years, helping Canadian consumers become increasingly aware of the importance of recycling batteries," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "We are thrilled to expand these efforts to Staples Professional, making it even easier for Canadian businesses to recycle their batteries and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Call2Recycle's program partners with businesses, retailers, battery manufacturers, provincial governments, and municipalities to collect and recycle as many used batteries as possible across Canada, driving positive environmental progress nationwide. All Canadians are encouraged to 'Collect, Protect, and Drop-Off' their batteries for recycling. Visit the nearest Staples Canada location or find additional drop-off points at www.recycleyourbatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of nearly 15,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca , printing and shipping services at Staples Print , and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional , Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture , Denis Office Supplies , Monarch Office Supply Inc . and Beatties . Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok .

