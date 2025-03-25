TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle , Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, and RLG, leading provider of circular solutions, are proud to announce their collaboration in advancing battery collection safety through the lithium-ion safety (LiSa) box. This new technology, provided by RLG, is designed to enhance safety and address the growing challenges faced by the recycling sector.

RLG logo (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

As the use of battery-powered devices continues to grow, the need for safe and convenient recycling options is also becoming increasingly important. Call2Recycle's extensive network of nearly 15,000 collection sites already offers a comprehensive range of safety solutions to reduce the risks of thermal incidents throughout the recycling process. The addition of the LiSa box, designed for shipping and storage of damaged, defective, or recalled lithium-ion batteries, will help further ensure safer collection and handling of these batteries.

The LiSa boxes will be introduced throughout 2025 in Call2Recycle's extensive collection network, and support industries using and collecting large volumes of lithium-ion batteries, offering a safe, scalable storage and transportation solution for end-of-life, damaged, defective or recalled lithium-ion batteries and electronics. RLG also offers a LiSa+ circular take-back service that provides battery and electronics collection on a timely basis and at the appropriate cadence for customer needs.

RLG's local Canadian presence is backed by 20 years of global expertise in battery take-back solutions. "Our global impact amounts to an average of over 79,000 tonnes of batteries collected each year," said Les Griffith, Senior Director Business Development, RLG Americas. "Through our partnership with Call2Recycle, we look forward to expanding our services in the North American market, ensuring the safe return of critical raw materials back into supply chains, conserving materials and providing growth through sustainable, circular solutions."

"Call2Recycle is committed to staying at the forefront of innovations that promote safer end-of-life battery management and recycling," said Joseph Chung, Vice President Account Management at Call2Recycle. "From provincial governments and battery producers to collectors and organizations offering unique, safe recycling solutions, we are proud to work alongside these partners to expand and improve battery recycling in Canada — and we're excited to add RLG to that distinguished list."

About the LiSa Box

Made with patented AkkuGrain technology, certified to the highest UN ADR P911 safe packaging standard, based on real-life fire tests.

This new technology suppresses fire in the event of a thermal runway reaction, also limiting noxious gases and releasing harmless water vapor.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery and battery-powered product collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers key recycling programs in Canada, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes in Québec, and manages the industry-led voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries in Québec. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of nearly 15,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About RLG Systems Canada

RLG Systems has been a leading global provider of circular solutions to business for over twenty years. Our services in Canada include environmental consulting, electronic waste recycling and safe solutions for lithium-ion battery collection. We are also the operator of Ontario's blue box program, managing the collection of over 520,000MT of recycling in 2024. RLG Canada is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 27001:2017 certified. We are proud to have achieved the EcoVadis platinum rating for sustainability excellence, placing us in the top 1% of companies assessed globally. As part of the Reconomy group of companies, our vision is to create a waste-free world where resources are conserved, and economic growth is achieved through sustainable means. For more information on our products and services, visit us at Home - Reverse Logistics Group.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Call2Recycle - Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 647-464-7381; RLG - Diana Alpeza, Communications Manager, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 416-705-9977