OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves to fully participate in all spheres of society, regardless of gender identity, expression, or sexual orientation. Yet too often, 2SLGBTQI+ communities still face discrimination, harassment, and hate.

Today, on Pink Shirt Day, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, launched a call for proposals under the Government of Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund.

Through this call for proposals, up to $25 million is available to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities across the country. The funding will enable 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to support community-informed initiatives that address barriers to equality. This includes projects that facilitate systemic change as well as the development of knowledge, tools, and support for the community.

The 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund is part of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which takes a holistic approach to addressing the substantial and persisting inequities faced by 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and communities. The Plan builds on past actions by the Government of Canada to advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ people.

Quotes

"The 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, is now in its second year, and we have seen the importance of investing in grassroots community organizations. Community advocates and experts provide safe spaces, they educate the public, and they build relationships and allyship. Through this call for proposals, we are continuing to support the community, while addressing the systemic barriers that 2SLGBTQI+ people face."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

The deadline to submit applications is April 10, 2024 , at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Pacific Time.

, at (noon) Pacific Time. Visit our website to learn more and apply to the call for proposals.

Budget 2022 provided $100 million over five years to implement the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, including additional funding for the 2SLGBTQI+ projects fund.

over five years to implement the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, including additional funding for the 2SLGBTQI+ projects fund. In 2018, 33% of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians found it difficult or very difficult to meet their needs in terms of transportation, housing, food, clothing, participation in some social activities, and other necessary expenses, compared to 27% among non-2SLGBTQI+ Canadians.

In 2018, LGBTQ2+ Canadians were less likely to be able to handle sudden, unforeseen expenses of $500 than non-LGBTQ2+ Canadians (11% versus 7%).

than non-LGBTQ2+ Canadians (11% versus 7%). In 2019, compared to the general population, transgender and gender non-conforming people in Canada are 2 times as likely to experience severe poverty and homelessness.

are 2 times as likely to experience severe poverty and homelessness. Research shows that lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) individuals are more likely to earn lower incomes, experience discrimination on the job, and encounter barriers in finding and advancing in employment, relative to their heterosexual counterparts.

Associated links

