OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence costs women and gender-diverse people their lives. Those most at risk are people living in rural and remote areas, Indigenous women, Black women, women with disabilities, women of colour, and gender non-binary and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Understanding and addressing gender-based violence against these groups is a crucial step towards achieving gender equality in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is launching a call for proposals to address gender-based violence through promising practices and community-based research.

This funding opportunity aims to fund projects that will develop, put in place, and evaluate or scale up promising practices to strengthen the gender-based violence sector. It will also fund research projects that build knowledge to help address the needs of specific groups that are at risk of gender-based violence or are underserved when they experience it.

The deadline to submit applications is February 3, 2023. To find more information and to see how to submit an application under this call for proposals, visit Call for Proposals to Address Gender-Based Violence Through Promising Practices and Community-Based Research.

"We know that gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in Canada. The Government of Canada is working alongside partners, experts and advocates to prevent gender-based violence, while also addressing its root causes. This call for proposals will support projects from organizations working in this sector to address the persistent gaps in frontline care, support, and services, bringing us closer to building a safer and more equitable Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

The call for proposals opens on December 9, 2022 , and the deadline to submit an application is February 3, 2023 .

, and the deadline to submit an application is . This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Budget 2021 provided $105 million over five years for Women and Gender Equality Canada to enhance its Gender-Based Violence Program.

over five years for Women and Gender Equality Canada to enhance its Gender-Based Violence Program. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations that support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. This funding is ensuring the continuation of these services for those in need, both during the pandemic and to help organizations prepare for post-pandemic times. Since April 2020 , over $250 million of emergency COVID-19 funding has been provided to 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

