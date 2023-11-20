GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is our strength. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that empower Black Canadians and address longstanding and systemic racism issues affecting them in the areas of recognition, justice, and development.

Under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI), the Government of Canada is strengthening the capacity of Black-led and Black‑serving community-based organizations across the country by bringing decision-making closer to Black communities to better meet their needs and priorities.

Today, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, announced that $21.5 million has been allocated to the Black-led National Funders network in a third round of funding. The National Funders network, which includes Tropicana Community Services, Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative and Groupe 3737, has launched a call for proposals under SBCCI whose application period begins today and remains open until December 15 at 11:59 EST. Selected projects will be announced in the first half of 2024.

Through this call for proposals, registered non-profit organizations that are Black-led and that serve the Black community can apply for up to $105,000 in funding across two streams: Capital Assistance and Capacity Building, to help Black-led organizations to increase their organizational capacity and improve their workplaces and community spaces as needed to better serve Black Canadian communities.

SBCCI strengthens and complements existing measures that work towards greater social inclusion, improve the wellbeing of People of African descent in Canada, and address the unique challenges faced by Black communities in Canada, including discrimination, bias, and anti-Black racism.

Applicants are encouraged to submit online. For details on how to apply through each National Funder, please visit their websites linked below.

Quotes

"Since 2015, our government has been very deliberate in making the choice to be inclusive, working with communities themselves to deliver on their priorities. Through this Initiative, we're making key investments in Black communities across the country to support the work of Black-led and Black-serving community-based organizations on inclusiveness and on the fight against discrimination, bias, and anti-Black racism. Working with the SBCCI National Funders network will ensure that investment decisions tailored for Black communities are guided and determined by the very communities they aim to benefit."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

Quick Facts

The United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent spans from 2015 to 2024.

In recognition of this UN initiative, since 2019, over $175 million has been invested through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional $25 million for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million .

has been invested through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to . In the previous two rounds, the national funders collectively awarded $50 million in grants to a total of 939 projects.

in grants to a total of 939 projects. Through SBCCI, the Government of Canada seeks to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Black-led and Black-serving community organizations and the work they do to promote inclusiveness. Specific goals include: Empowering Black Canadians and Black-led community organizations; Addressing systemic barriers and anti-Black racism; and Advancing the full social and economic inclusion of Black Canadians into Canadian society.

seeks to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Black-led and Black-serving community organizations and the work they do to promote inclusiveness. Specific goals include: The SBCCI External Reference Group is a Black-led ministerial advisory group providing expertise and advice on the implementation of the SBCCI, offering insight on emerging priorities coming from Black communities, and supporting the advancement of the Government's commitments related to the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent; an important part of respecting the principle of "nothing about us, without us."

The Government has also created the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, which seeks to create a sustainable source of funding for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities. Through it, the Government of Canada has provided the Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) with an endowment of $200 million . FFBC is responsible for managing the assets of the contributed funds to create a long-term self-sustaining source of funding for Black community organizations.

has provided the Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) with an endowment of . FFBC is responsible for managing the assets of the contributed funds to create a long-term self-sustaining source of funding for Black community organizations. The Government of Canada continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development.

continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has committed close to $100M to Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, a first in Canadian history.

Associated Links

Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022

Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians

Community Support for Black Canadian Youth

Gender, diversity and inclusion statistics

Tropicana Community Services

Home - Africa Centre

Black Business Initiative - Growing Stronger Black Businesses (bbi.ca)

Home - Groupe 3737

