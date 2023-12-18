GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Diversity and inclusion have long been key to Canada's success and prosperity. With Canada having officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018, the Government continues to invest in Black-led and Black-serving organizations across the country and TO address longstanding and systemic barriers to social and economic inclusion.

Today, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, congratulated the Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) on launching its first call for proposals under the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund.

The FFBC has allocated $5.88 million to fund an estimated 120 projects. Eligible organizations will receive funding for projects that support the fight against anti-Black racism or that work toward improving social and economic outcomes for Black communities in Canada. The call for proposals will remain open until February 1, 2024 and the FFBC expects to announce the selected proposals in spring 2024.

The Government of Canada established the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund to create a sustainable source of funding for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities in Canada through a $200 million endowment.

FFBC is a national Black-led and Black-serving organization that aims to ensure that Black communities have the sustained resources and infrastructure they need to make a meaningful impact. It was selected to administer the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund in February 2023.

Quotes

"When we include people, Canada wins. Through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we're creating a sustainable source of funding for Black-led not-for-profit organizations, ensuring they have the means to address their priorities. This initiative aims to improve the social and economic outcomes of Black communities across the country and supports the engagements we have undertaken during the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

"The Black Ideas Grant is an example of how FFBC is investing in Black communities and connecting Black organizations and change-makers on the ground with new and sustainable resources that can ensure their services and supports continue to meet the needs of our community. This investment will advance our mission to remove barriers and improve the socio-economic outcomes for Black communities."

– Co-chair, Foundation for Black Communities, Liban Abokor

Quick Facts

Each year, for the next decade, FFBC will launch one or more call for proposals inviting Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving charities to apply for funding.

The United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (the Decade) spans from 2015 to 2024. Canada announced its recognition of the Decade in January 2018 .

announced its recognition of the Decade in . In recognition of the Decade, Budget 2021 committed up to $200 million to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities and organizations serving Black communities in Canada and related social initiatives.

to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities and organizations serving Black communities in and related social initiatives. The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative was also established in recognition of the Decade. Since 2019, over $175 million has been invested through this Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional $25 million for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million .

has been invested through this Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to . The Government of Canada continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development.

continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has committed close to $100M to Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, a first in Canadian history.

Associated Links

Recognizing the International Decade for People of African Descent

Apply for funding to implement the Black-Led Philanthropic Endowment Fund

About the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022 - Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter (X)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Media enquiries, please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]