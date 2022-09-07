Organizations have until November 1 to apply for funding for infrastructure and communication technology projects

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Persons with disabilities must be able to access spaces, communities, and workplaces that are barrier-free and built to include everyone. For this reason, the Government of Canada continues to invest in programs that prioritize disability inclusion, increasing accessibility and the full participation of persons with disabilities.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced a new call for proposals (CFP) under the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) Small Projects component. Up to approximately $64 million is available to support infrastructure improvements such as, the renovation, construction or retrofit of ramps, accessible doors, accessible washrooms, elevators and lifts, accessible communications technology, accessible playgrounds, and multi-sensory rooms and stations.

Of this funding, nearly $58 million will be allocated to support about 580 small projects in workplaces and communities, and up to $6.5 million will support approximately 65 projects in early learning and childcare facilities. Eligible projects could receive up to $100,000 per project and priority will be given to projects involving workplaces, Indigenous organizations, shelters that provide services to those experiencing violence (including gender-based), and early learning and child care centres.

The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports infrastructure projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The Small Projects component of the EAF provides funding for small scale construction projects that help persons with disabilities to gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities.

Online information sessions for this CFP will be offered to support organizations through the application process. Organizations have until November 1, 2022 to apply online.

The EAF program supports the Government's Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP), which is focused on reducing poverty among persons with disabilities, helping persons with disabilities into good quality jobs, facilitating easier access to federal programs and services, and building accessible and inclusive communities while fostering a culture of inclusion.

"Making Canada's communities and workplaces more accessible and inclusive is a priority that requires leadership, collaboration and teamwork. Through programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund, our Government is passionate to be supporting organizations and thousands of Canadians who are making disability inclusion a reality, helping to create a country where no one is left behind."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

The 2017 Canada Survey on Disability found that one in five Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 6.2 million persons—report as having a disability.





The Government of Canada has funded over 6,000 projects under the EAF since its launch in 2007. The previous EAF Small Projects component call for proposals, launched in 2020, distributed a total of resulted total of $82.6M in funding to support 1,177 projects.

A flat rate costing system will be used for this CFP to simplify the application process. The system determines the amount of funding a proposed project could receive, reducing the administrative burden for applicants.

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed up to $90.3 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to triple funding for the EAF, helping to reduce barriers to employment, activities, and programs for persons with disabilities. An additional $25 million over two years was also committed to support childcare centres in making upgrades to improve the accessibility of their facilities.

