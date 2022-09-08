CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, today announced the acquisition of Westhoff Engineering Resources, Inc., a Calgary-based firm with a quarter-century history of successfully providing groundbreaking planning and engineering solutions for water resource management throughout Canada and overseas.

"At CIMA+, we have a keen understanding of the value of water and its importance to our infrastructure," stated Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMA+. "By joining forces with the water management experts at Westhoff, we will grow our capacity to provide innovative solutions that accommodate sustainable land development and population growth, while protecting existing communities and our natural environment."

This acquisition supports the company's strategic growth in Western Canada and provides additional environmental capabilities across all CIMA+ offices. Westhoff's engineering and environmental services for projects span from conceptualization to planning and design, construction, and inspections, to auditing and monitoring.

"Clients will now have access to a wider array of expertise and services under one banner, thanks to our newly expanded team in the Calgary region," said Kelly Yuzdepski, Executive Vice President, Western Canada, CIMA+. "The water resource management market is one of the fastest growing fields of engineering in Canada, and indeed throughout North America."

Since 1996, Westhoff has been a key player in the market. With a multidisciplinary team of engineers and biologists, Westhoff's strategy has been to turn water and environmental constraints into opportunities through the application of holistic approaches to stormwater management, including wetland and stormwater integration, Low Impact Development (LID), and comprehensive modelling techniques to design and evaluate complex drainage systems. The emerging trend in the water industry is towards such innovative stormwater management solutions reflecting the need to address the densification of urban communities, aging urban drainage infrastructure, and the effects of climate change on storm intensity and flood risk.

By joining forces, CIMA+ furthers these synergies through detailed engineering and construction support projects that relate to these studies.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to provide outstanding engineering and environmental solutions, we are excited to be joining the CIMA+ team, with its shared culture and values," stated Karen Oldershaw, Senior Biologist, Westhoff Engineering Resources, Inc. "By leveraging our firms' complementary strengths, we can add value for clients through a wider range of service offerings. Combining with CIMA+ is the natural next step in our company's growth."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, visit cima.ca.

About Westhoff Engineering Resources

Since 1996, Westhoff Engineering Resources has provided its clients with ground-breaking planning and engineering solutions for water resources management, supporting development projects throughout Canada and overseas. Westhoff has been a leader in water resources management providing a range of services in the fields of applied hydro-technical sciences, urban stormwater drainage management, river engineering, and environmental assessment.

The company was led by founder, chief engineer and visionary Dennis Westhoff, M.Eng. P.Eng., who had over 40 years of experience in land and water resources management.

The Calgary-based company has grown to include team leaders in a variety of engineering and environmental disciplines. The Westhoff team is comprised of specialized professional engineers and professional biologists and is supported by an experienced graphics team. The engineering and environmental services for projects span from conceptualization to planning and design, construction, and inspections, to auditing and monitoring.

For more information, visit www.westhoffengineeringresources.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

For further information: Andréanne St-Pierre, CIMA+, Director, Marketing and Communications, Telephone: 514-348-0891, [email protected]; Eric Aach, NATIONAL Public Relations, Telephone: 514-569-3594, [email protected]