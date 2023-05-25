CADBURY matching donations with aim to provide 400,000 meals to Food Banks Canada with its limited-edition Cadbury Goodness Bar

CADBURY campaign aims to raise up to 400,000 meals for Food Banks Canada with the launch of the new limited-edition Cadbury Goodness Bar

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CADBURY introduces the Cadbury Goodness Bar, a new limited-edition 200g version of the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, to provide meals for Food Banks Canada. With every online purchase of the Cadbury Goodness Bar, CADBURY will match the donation, up to $100,000, in addition to giving 100 per cent of the proceeds to Food Banks Canada. Canadians can choose how much they want to give*, and all proceeds will support Canadians facing food insecurity.

CADBURY introduces the Cadbury Goodness Bar to support Food Banks Canada. (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

"We're delighted to be providing up to 400,000 meals with the support of Canadians to our long-time partner, Food Banks Canada, and we encourage Canadians to join us in showing their generosity to those who need it," said Chantal Butler, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelēz Canada. "As one of Canada's largest chocolate manufacturers that proudly stands for goodness and generosity, we have an important role to play in giving back to communities across the country."

"The need for food banks in Canada is at an all-time high and communities across the country rely on food banks for assistance," said Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. "In these times of heightened need, we rely on our partners and communities to come together to support their neighbours. We're extremely grateful to Cadbury for this campaign in support of our shared vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

Mondelez Canada, parent company of CADBURY, is a long-standing partner of Food Banks Canada providing annual support for Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program. The After the Bell program provides healthy and kid-friendly food items to kids during the summer months when the critical in-school meal programs come to an end.

More Ways to Share Goodness

In addition to donating up to 400,000 meals to Food Banks Canada, CADBURY is also donating $100,000 to select food banks across Canada. Between May 1, 2023, and June 16, 2023, Canadians can help double this donation in-store, at participating retailers with $0.10 from the purchase of displayed CADBURY product to be donated to local food banks, doubling the donation up to $200,000.

The Cadbury Goodness Bar is now available online only for a limited time at www.GoodnessBar.ca.

*Minimum donation of $10.00 CDN, up to a maximum is $1,000.00 CND per bar.

About Mondelez International

Mondelēz International empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. We're leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; and Sour Patch Kids candy. We are one of the largest snack companies in the world with global net revenues of approximately $28.7 billion in 2021. We hold the #1 global position in biscuits (cookies and crackers) and #2 in chocolate, while we're growing rapidly in baked snacks. We also make and sell candy as well as various cheese & grocery and powdered beverage products in certain markets. We have operations in more than 80 countries and employ around 80,000 in our factories, offices, research & development facilities and distribution activities around the world.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

