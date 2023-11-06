This acquisition enhances the ability of CIMA+ to develop and manage water resources in Ontario and across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Effective since October 1, 2023, C3 Water Inc. ("C3 Water"), joined CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms.

"This acquisition is in line with CIMA+'s growth strategy throughout Canada, with a particular focus on sustainable engineering and Ontario's needs.", said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMA+.

Established in 2013, C3 Water is an engineering firm located in the Region of Waterloo that provides services to the municipal water and wastewater industry. Their team is composed of leaders in planning, design and implementation, renewal and optimization of water treatment supply, treatment and distribution systems. By adding C3 Water to the team, CIMA+ is expanding its portfolio with additional expertise in water modelling platforms, which includes the development of digital twins for water systems.

"With the addition of the talented team of professionals at C3 Water, CIMA+ will expand their water hydraulic modeling and drinking water engineering service offering," explained Brian Sudic, Vice President Infrastructure, Ontario, CIMA+. "Drinking water is an important resource for our communities that requires careful planning to ensure its sustainability. As a combined team, we will provide more comprehensive water engineering services to our clients, covering every aspect of water infrastructure, from source to tap."

"In line with Ontario's focus to improve infrastructure across the province, the addition of C3 Water will be advantageous for CIMA+'s clients., said Tom Montgomery, Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario, CIMA+. The addition of C3 Water greatly complements the infrastructure team at CIMA+ and provides our clients with access to a larger, comprehensive pool of resources and wide array of expertise and services, thanks to a combined team of over 500 employees in Ontario."

"C3 Water's advanced hydraulic modelling capabilities, including digital twin technology will enhance CIMA+'s service offerings to their valued clients, said Samuel Ziemann, President, C3 Water Inc. By joining forces, C3 Water and CIMA+ leverage their strengths to create a greater presence in the space, posturing us for continued success and benefitting our clients."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our client's expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit: www.cima.ca

About C3 Water Inc.

C3 Water Inc. is a Canadian small business specializing in water and wastewater system engineering services. Based in the Region of Waterloo, their dedicated and experienced team is committed to delivering effective and innovative solutions to meet client objectives.

As expert leaders in planning, design, implementation, renewal, and optimization of water treatment systems, they are passionate about sustainable water resource management and contributing to the well-being of communities through their work.

C3 Water Inc. is a partner in shaping a brighter, more efficient future for water systems.

