By women, for women: Proposed Vancouver development would leave lasting legacy from Women Deliver 2019

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Following the world's largest conference on gender equality, Women Deliver 2019, the Government of Canada announced a $150,000 funding contribution to kick start planning for an innovative women-led housing project featuring an integrated services hub and dedicated childcare centre. From initial planning to construction and operation, all stages of this initiative will be led by women.

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government, Treasury Board President and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Mayor Kennedy Stewart, City of Vancouver made the announcement today.

It is envisioned that the project will be co-created with Indigenous communities and local women-serving organizations to ensure that, if approved, it would meet the needs of women and prioritize Indigenous women-led families.

Proposed for the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood in Vancouver, the project is still in early planning stages and development of the potential site would require a rezoning application. Neighbours will be able to share their input, ideas, and discuss local needs and opportunities at an Open House and Public Hearing prior to submission of a formal rezoning application.

Quotes:

"Access to affordable housing is the foundation of success in life. Our Government actively seeks out partnerships and opportunities that support women in communities across the country. This project, if approved, would support better education and health outcomes for women in the community, along with better employment prospects. Together with partners at the City of Vancouver, we're building homes and lives." — Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government, Treasury Board President and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"This historic project could provide dozens of women and children with safe, warm, and accessible housing in Vancouver, where existing women-led housing is beyond capacity. That it would be developed and run by women—from design professionals, including planners, architects and engineers to construction workers, suppliers and operators—makes this something we're even more proud to be behind. The provision of City-owned land for this project lays a foundation for a unique partnership with the Government of Canada. We're grateful to be working with them to begin to address the significant unmet need for women-led housing across the city." — Mayor Kennedy Stewart, City of Vancouver

"The world came to Vancouver to move the needle on gender equality, and Vancouver took this platform and ran with it. All week we've been discussing the need to invest in women-focused organizations, and this project is a shining example of local investment that will benefit the community for generations to come." — Evelyne Guindon, Managing Director, Women Deliver Canada

Quick facts:

The proposed project could include women-led housing, a community childcare centre, and a services hub that could include services such as a healing and wellness space, green space, legal advocacy services, arts and culture space, gathering space, and entrepreneurial opportunities and educational courses.

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, is contributing $150,000 in seed funding.

, through CMHC, is contributing in seed funding. The City of Vancouver is proposing a city-owned site for this project valued at $17 million .

is proposing a city-owned site for this project valued at . The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. Under the National Housing Strategy, a target of 33% of all investments will support the unique needs of women and their children.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For more information, visit vancouver.ca/womenslegacy.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Contacts: Valérie Glazer, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca, Media contact, Civic Engagement and Communications, 604.871.6336, media@vancouver.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

