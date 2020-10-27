By-elections by the Numbers

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -

Federal by-elections took place in Toronto Centre and York Centre on Monday, October 26, 2020 .

. Based on the preliminary data gathered from all the polls, 43,261 Canadians voted. This translates into a voter turnout rate of 31% in Toronto Centre and 25.6% in York Centre, not including electors who registered on election day.

Approximately:

14,142 voted at advance polls between Friday, October 16 and Monday, October 19;



29,119 voted on polling day.

The two by-elections marked the first events Elections Canada administered during the COVID–19 pandemic.

"I want to thank both returning officers and the election workers in Toronto Centre and York Centre for the efforts they put into delivering a safe and secure election. I also want to thank electors for following the new protocols that we put in place. We will learn from this experience and continue to plan for the delivery of the next general election," said Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

