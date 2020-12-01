Canadian light jet and turboprop sales pick up amid COVID-19

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation, announces record activity for light jet and turboprop aircraft, selling seven aircraft over the past twelve weeks. Skyservice™ is the exclusive dealer for Hondajet in Canada and one of the largest aircraft brokerage firms in Canada.

"Light jet and turboprops are in high demand as they have lower operating costs relative to other business jet options," stated Lyne Barbeau, VP of Business Aviation. "Business aviation provides a safer, more convenient means of transportation --- attributes that are highly sought after in today's pandemic environment".

Skyservice is an accredited dealer and proud member of IADA (International Aircraft Dealers Association), the global standards body for aircraft brokerage. The success of Skyservice's Aircraft Sales and Acquisition group reflects the company's expertise, reputation and commitment to value for customers.

"Our sales team leverages our depth of knowledge across the organization to bring unparalleled expertise to the sales and acquisition process for our clients," said Benjamin Murray, President & COO of Skyservice Business Aviation. "From the initial discussions of aircraft ownership to the investment and management of the aircraft, the Skyservice team delivers industry-leading value to the customer."

During the pandemic, Skyservice provided complimentary aircraft consultations to aircraft owners looking to right-size their aircraft based on current and future needs. For more information on Skyservice aircraft acquisition and sales service model, visit https://skyservice.com/aircraft-sales-acquisition/.

To view recent aircraft transactions, visit https://skyservice.com/recent-aircraft-transactions/

About Skyservice

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

