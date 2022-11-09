Building our marine economy: Government of Canada concludes successful Seal Summit

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The fishing industry has long been an important source of economic growth and development in Atlantic Canada, particularly in Indigenous and coastal communities. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting this industry and continuing to innovate, while maintaining an ecologically sustainable fishery and healthy marine ecosystems.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, closed the two-day Seal Summit, which brought together Indigenous partners, the commercial fishing industry, provincial and territorial representatives, and other stakeholders and experts.

During the Summit, attendees held productive discussions on exploring new opportunities to expand Canadian seal products into export markets, the importance of the seal harvest to Indigenous communities, and addressing gaps in data regarding seal populations. Attendees heard from science and fisheries management experts, Indigenous elders, industry experts and the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team.

Concluding the Summit, Minister Murray announced that Fisheries and Oceans Canada launched an open call for project proposals to increase our understanding of ocean and freshwater environments, including the role of seals in the ecosystem.

"The Seal Summit has deepened our understanding of the opportunities and challenges related to seals, an abundant, sustainable natural resource. Our government is committed to working with Indigenous partners and industry to maintain the existing markets for Canadian seal products and support innovation in developing new products and markets at home, and around the world."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

A small amount of seal is harvested in Canada annually, and is used to produce a variety of items, including food and clothing.

annually, and is used to produce a variety of items, including food and clothing. Indigenous peoples in Canada have a constitutionally protected right to harvest marine mammals, including seals.

