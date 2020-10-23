Building a More Inclusive Canada: Government of Canada Supports Anti-Racism Projects in Quebec

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, highlights 16 anti-racism projects in Quebec that address systemic barriers faced by racialized communities, religious minority, and Indigenous Peoples

QUEBEC, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Strengthening diversity and inclusion is fundamental to building a more consciously inclusive society, where everyone is able to participate fully. Racism and all forms of discrimination are some of the main causes of social and economic barriers for many Canadians. While progress has been made, much more remains to be done.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, along with the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, highlighted 16 anti-racism projects in Quebec that were recently announced as part of the Anti-Racism Action Program. Examples of these projects include:

Strengthening Community Responses to Racism: Building Increased Social Participation of Newcomer, Racialized, and Indigenous Youth, led by EQUITAS - Centre international d'éducation aux droits humains will deliver inclusive community programs that increase social participation among newcomers, racialized groups, and Indigenous youth.

In the Know Too (2), developed by the Black Community Resource Centre, will address gaps in access to justice in English in Quebec , which contribute to youth (particularly Black youth) disengagement in society.

Canada Task Force on Online Antisemitism, operated by the Montreal Institute for Genocide Studies at Concordia University , will recommend ways to help social media and tech companies change their policies and develop new tech solutions to combat antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and distortion online.

The $15-million Anti-Racism Action Program funded 85 local, regional, and national initiatives, as well as outcomes-based activities that address racism and discrimination in all forms. This support is an important way that the Government of Canada is implementing its anti-racism strategy to continue the work of combatting systemic racism and building an even stronger and more consciously inclusive society.

"Our commitment to combating all forms of racism and discrimination is unwavering. These projects will help address the systemic barriers preventing Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities from participating fully and equitably in all aspects of Canadian society. We will continue our work as allies and partners with all equity seeking communities to combat racism as we build an even better and more consciously inclusive society."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"Each and every one of us has a responsibility in eliminating systemic racism. We must continue working with Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities towards that goal. This Anti-Racism Action Program support provided to these Quebec-based projects will start the work to remove the systemic barriers faced by these communities so they can fully participate in society."

—The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Equitas is delighted to work very closely with community partners, schools, and municipalities in Quebec and across Canada with this funding to amplify the voices of Black and Indigenous youth, young people of color, as well as newly arrived youth to Canada. Through human rights education, young people will take action in their communities to raise awareness about racial justice and to counter racism. These young people will be at the heart of the actions taken to build more inclusive communities across Canada."

—Odette McCarthy, Executive Director, Equitas

"The Black Community Resource Centre appreciates the fact that we have received funding for the In The Know Too (2) project. We believe that this project is very timely and necessary in the current social context. By providing information about the law, legal processes and legal rights and responsibilities when one interacts with the various systems, we seek to increase the legal literacy of individuals in the Black and other minority communities and give them access to advice and services that can help them understand and navigate these systems."

—Dr. Clarence Bayne, President, Black Community Resource Centre

"The Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies is pleased to have the support of the Government of Canada in confronting one of the oldest and most persistent forms of hate, which is anti-Semitism. We look forward to finding solutions to deal with the surge of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial on social media platforms."

—Kyle Matthews, Executive Director, Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, Concordia University

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, which was released June 25, 2019 after extensive cross-country consultations, is a $45-million investment to build long-term changes in supporting communities and improving policies, initiatives, and practices in our federal institutions.

As part of the Anti-Racism Strategy, a $15-million call for proposals for the Anti-Racism Action Program was launched on September 3, 2019.

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiative also received $15 million as part of the strategy.

The Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat website was recently launched. It is a resource for all Canadians to find information on the work of the secretariat, upcoming events, and funding opportunities across government.

On September 23, 2020, the Speech from the Throne outlined the Government of Canada's priorities, including its ongoing efforts to address systemic racism by working with racialized communities and Indigenous Peoples.

