Mrs. Christine Marchildon is well known in Québec's business and finance industries.

Every year, Mrs. Marchildon has been listed among the "Top 25" in the Finance and Investment Journal. In 2013 and in 2015, Mrs. Marchildon received the annual "Mérite" from the Montréal Jewish General Hospital for her contribution and leadership and received the title of "Femme de Mérite" in the Business and Profession category.

Mrs. Marchildon has twenty-five years of experience as a senior executive in financial institutions, such as, TD Bank, BMO Harris Private Bank as well as the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins de Montréal et de l'Ouest du Québec.

Mrs. Christine Marchildon is known for her pivotal role in the success of growth strategies in the financial services industry, brand development, talent management, employee engagement and organizational management. Mrs. Marchildon currently sits on the Board of Directors of Otéra Capital, a subsidiary of the Caisse de Dépôt et placement du Québec, as well as on the Board of the Montréal Jewish General Hospital Foundation.

A QUOTE FROM JOCELYN PROTEAU, CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

"I am happy Mrs. Marchildon has accepted to join BTB's Board of Trustees. Her extensive experience and expertise in human resources management will be very useful to BTB's future growth."



A QUOTE FROM LUCIE DUCHARME, PRESIDENT OF THE HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE, GOVERNANCE AND TRUSTEE

"I am proud to have Mrs. Marchildon join BTB's Board as the third woman to be appointed as Trustee. Following her appointment as Trustee, BTB counts more than 33% of women on its Board."

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As of October 20th, 2021, BTB owns 64 retail, office, and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.4 million square feet. As of March 31st, 2021, BTB's total asset value is approximately $964M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders. Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions. Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x228, (E) [email protected]; Mr. Mathieu Bolté, Chief Financial Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x244, (E) [email protected]

