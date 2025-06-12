MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of June 2025 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on July 15th, 2025, to unitholders of record on June 30th, 2025.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

