MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is proud to announce the release of its second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, outlining its sustainability activities for the year 2024.

ESG_2025 (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

"The year 2024 marked an important turning point in our sustainability journey. We made significant progress in integrating ESG policies in our organization. With the close collaboration of our leadership, operations and property management teams, we were able to move forward in a coherent and ambitious way toward our shared goals." Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following the launch of our inaugural report last year, we aim to publish an ESG report on an annual basis. This report will provide an overview of our activities and highlight our achievements in responsible business practices. This annual process will also enable us to monitor new regulatory requirements and evolving standards in the field of sustainable development.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 ESG REPORT

60% of our suburban office and necessity-based retail portfolio has received a BOMA BEST or LEED certification.

Integrated an energy consumption monitoring platform across all our properties.

Installed 14 beehives on our buildings' rooftops in partnership with Alvéole.

Organized 25 mobilization activities for our tenants and employees (volunteering, workshops with Alvéole, tree planting).

Created a Health & Safety committee.

The full report is available on our website at www.btbreit.com/impact.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact: Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]