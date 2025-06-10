MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is proud to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2025, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal today.

The details of the election are as follows:

Trustee nominee Outcome For Withheld Number % Number % Jocelyn Proteau Elected 10,696,142 84.85 1,909,176 15.15 Jean-Pierre Janson Elected 11,569,709 91.78 1,035,609 8.22 Luc Martin Elected 11,603,230 92.05 1,002,088 7.95 Sylvain Fortier Elected 10,788,822 85.59 1,816,496 14.41 Sylvie Lachance Elected 10,727,551 85.10 1,877,767 14.90 Lucie Ducharme Elected 10,737,585 85.18 1,867,733 14.82 Armand Des Rosiers Elected 11,638,379 92.33 966,939 7.67 Michel Léonard Elected 11,628,715 92.25 976,603 7.75 Christine Marchildon Elected 10,727,556 85.10 1,877,762 14.90

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual General Meeting of the Unitholders are available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

