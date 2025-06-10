BTB Announces the Results of the 2025 Election of Trustees Français

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Jun 10, 2025, 17:15 ET

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is proud to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2025, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal today.

The details of the election are as follows:

Trustee nominee

Outcome

For

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Jocelyn Proteau

Elected

10,696,142

84.85

1,909,176

15.15

Jean-Pierre Janson

Elected

11,569,709

91.78

1,035,609

8.22

Luc Martin

Elected

11,603,230

92.05

1,002,088

7.95

Sylvain Fortier

Elected

10,788,822

85.59

1,816,496

14.41

Sylvie Lachance

Elected

10,727,551

85.10

1,877,767

14.90

Lucie Ducharme

Elected

10,737,585

85.18

1,867,733

14.82

Armand Des Rosiers

Elected

11,638,379

92.33

966,939

7.67

Michel Léonard

Elected

11,628,715

92.25

976,603

7.75

Christine Marchildon

Elected

10,727,556

85.10

1,877,762

14.90

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual General Meeting of the Unitholders are available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more information, please visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]

