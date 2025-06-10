News provided byBTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Jun 10, 2025, 17:15 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is proud to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2025, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal today.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Trustee nominee
|
Outcome
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Jocelyn Proteau
|
Elected
|
10,696,142
|
84.85
|
1,909,176
|
15.15
|
Jean-Pierre Janson
|
Elected
|
11,569,709
|
91.78
|
1,035,609
|
8.22
|
Luc Martin
|
Elected
|
11,603,230
|
92.05
|
1,002,088
|
7.95
|
Sylvain Fortier
|
Elected
|
10,788,822
|
85.59
|
1,816,496
|
14.41
|
Sylvie Lachance
|
Elected
|
10,727,551
|
85.10
|
1,877,767
|
14.90
|
Lucie Ducharme
|
Elected
|
10,737,585
|
85.18
|
1,867,733
|
14.82
|
Armand Des Rosiers
|
Elected
|
11,638,379
|
92.33
|
966,939
|
7.67
|
Michel Léonard
|
Elected
|
11,628,715
|
92.25
|
976,603
|
7.75
|
Christine Marchildon
|
Elected
|
10,727,556
|
85.10
|
1,877,762
|
14.90
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual General Meeting of the Unitholders are available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).
About BTB
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
People and their stories are at the heart of our success.
For more information, please visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]
