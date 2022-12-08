MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces the sale of an office property located at 81-83, Turgeon Street, in Sainte-Thérèse, Québec.

81-83, Turgeon Street, Ste-Thérèse QC (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

This 24,925 square foot building was acquired in November 2007 and renovated in 2017. During the strategic repositioning of BTB's portfolio, this property was identified as a potential disposition since that the property did not meet the REIT's asset investment criteria. BTB disposed of this building for a total consideration of $4.58 million, excluding transaction costs. The net proceeds of disposal will be reinvested in acquisitions of industrial properties.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.88 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.12 billion.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, 514-286-0188 x236, [email protected]