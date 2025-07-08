MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "Trust") announces today that it will release its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, after the closing of the Toronto stock market on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to present BTB's financial results and performance for Q2 2025.

DATE: Tuesday August 5, 2025 TIME: 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time *URL ENTRY: https://emportal.ink/3TkBk6w CONFERENCE CALL: Toronto: (+1) 289-819-1299 Montréal: (+1) 514-400-3794 North America: 1-800-990-4777 (toll-free) WEB LINK: https://app.webinar.net/1Gw4PYkZ3nJ PRESENTATION: https://www.btbreit.com/investors/presentations#quarterly-meeting-presentation

* This link allows any participant to access the conference call just by clicking on the URL link then entering their name and phone number. The system will then call the participant and instantly place them into the conference, fully registered.

Interested parties are invited to access the call at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Note that the call will be in listening mode only.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question-and-answer period (from analysts only) and will instruct participants regarding the procedures during the call.

The audio recording of the conference call will be available via playback until August 12, 2025, by dialing (+1) 289-819-1450 (local) or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free) and by entering the following access code: 05333 #

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact: Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]