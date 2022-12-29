MONTRÉAL, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces that Mr. Peter Picciola, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, is leaving the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

Mr. Picciola joined BTB in April 2022 to support a development and growth program. This growth being, less important for the moment due to the economic context, we have chosen, by mutual agreement, to terminate our association.

We would like to thank him for the services rendered and his achievements and we wish him the best of luck in the projects that will soon come to him.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.86 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.11 billion.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Michel Léonard, President, CEO, (T) 514-286-0188 x228, (C) [email protected]; Mathieu Bolté, Vice President, CFO, (T) 514-286-0188 x244, (C) [email protected]; Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, 514-286-0188 x236, [email protected]