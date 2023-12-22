MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces that Mr. Mathieu Bolté, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving his position on February 23, 2024 to pursue another professional opportunity. He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement of BTB's results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Senior Management Team, I would like to thank Mathieu for his dedication which contributed to BTB's significant financial performance improvement. We wish him every success in his future endeavors." said Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTB.

"I would like to thank Michel for his collaboration and support over the past four years, as well as Jocelyn and the members of the Board. BTB has been able to evolve through its internal capacity, better geographic positioning, and significant growth despite a changing macroeconomic context. I am proud of the teams we have put in place, who will continue to pursue BTB's growth plan and strong positioning," said Mr. Bolté.

BTB has launched a formal search for a replacement for Mr. Mathieu Bolté.1

_______________________________ 1 Next January, the REIT will begin a search process for a candidate to replace Mr. Bolté

