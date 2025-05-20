MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that BTB's unitholders vote "IN FAVOUR" or "FOR" all Trustee nominees and all the other items of business ahead of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 10th, 2025 at 11h00 a.m.

ISS is recognized for providing voting recommendations to institutional investors following a detailed analysis of each proposal, with the objective of supporting the best interests of unitholders.

Unitholders are encouraged to cast their vote in advance of the Annual General Meeting by internet or by phone, following the instructions provided on their proxy form. The proxy voting deadline is June 6, 2025, at 5h00 p.m.

Electronic copies of the Circular, Notice, audited financial statements, and the independent auditors' report thereon, as well as the management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial position of BTB for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and also on BTB's website at https://www.btbreit.com/investors/reports.

By voting, unitholders have the opportunity to support a positive future for BTB.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more information, please visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

