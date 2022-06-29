Built in 2011, the property is a 51,747 square foot industrial property which is fully leased to H.E. Parts International a subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery, a public company listed on the Japanese Stock Exchange. H.E. Parts' mission is to provide customers with the highest quality spare parts, components and services that improve performance and extend the life cycle and reduce costs.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and considering these transactions, it owns 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.8M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.18B.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%. For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

