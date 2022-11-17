MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces today the launch of its newly revamped website. This redesigned website has improved accessibility to essential information and is a reflection of the REIT's new brand image and vision for the future. The new website also has a comprehensive investor section with updated news, financial and stock data, as well as corporate governance and sustainability information.

PR New Website picture (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

The new website features a streamlined design and improved functionality. Its content focuses on BTB's mission: to contribute to its clients' success by offering them environments where they can flourish, and to provide unitholders with long-term strategy, stable monthly cash distributions, secure return on equity and the potential for capital appreciation.

BTB's revamped website goes live today, November 17, 2022 and is located at the same address: www.btbreit.com.

"We are excited about our new website and the strengthened information it provides to clients, investors, partners and the media to better understand BTB's vision." said Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this new website will allow our visitors to have an informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence across Canada."

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion.

People and their stories are at the heart of their success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (C) [email protected]