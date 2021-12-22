Concurrent with the Acquisition, BTB also announces that conditions were waived for the sale of its Cornwall Portfolio for a total consideration of $26 million , excluding transaction costs. Following the reimbursement of its mortgages on the properties, BTB will receive net proceeds of approximately $19 million, which will be partially used to fund the purchase price of the Acquisition. The disposition of the Cornwall Portfolio is expected to close in January 2022.

ABOUT THE WESTERN CANADA PORTFOLIO

The Western Canada Portfolio houses reputable national tenants operating in various industries such as agricultural machinery, automotive, dairy, energy, and industrial equipment just to name a few. The Western Canada Portfolio is 100% occupied with modern facilities, mostly built in the last decade. The Western Canada Portfolio will be acquired with an in-place cap rate of 6.90% or 6.46% on a stabilized basis.

WESTERN CANADA PORTFOLIO



Property addresses GLA1 Year2 Type Main tenants

(Industry)











1 6909,42nd Street, Leduc, AB 24,014 2014 Industrial Ameco Services Inc.

(Equipment) 2 18410,118A Avenue NW, Edmonton,

AB 30,297 2011 Industrial Drive Products Inc.

(Equipment) 3 18028,114 Avenue NW, Edmonton,

AB 55,849 1998 Industrial EPCOR Water Services

Inc.

(Energy) 4 28765, Acheson Road, Acheson, AB 36,334 2015 Industrial NCSG Crane

(Machinery) 5 25616, 117 Avenue NW, Acheson,

AB 37,143 2012 Industrial Strongco LP3

(Construction) 6 3542 Millar Avenue, Saskatoon, SK 28,800 2009 Industrial Vicwest Inc.

(Manufacturing) 7 318, 68th Street, Saskatoon, SK 101,150 2016 Industrial National Tire

Distributors Inc.

(Automotive) 8 3911 Millar Avenue, Saskatoon, SK 26,400 2010 Industrial Wesco Distribution

Canada LP (Distribution) 9 3927 & 3931 Wanuskewin Rd,

Saskatoon, SK 66,831 2011





2013 Industrial CNH Industrial Canada

(Capital Goods)



Saputo Dairy Products

Canada (Dairy) 10 1921, 91st Street SW, Edmonton, AB 14,475 2012 Office Maple Reinders

Constructors Ltd.

(Industrial Equipment)













Total Western Canada Portfolio GLA 421,293







FINANCING THE ACQUISITION

The purchase price for the Western Canada Portfolio will be financed by:

i. Mortgages: mortgages totaling $62 million; ii. Net Proceeds from the Cornwall Disposition: approximately $19 million; iii. Cash: available cash on hand; iv. Credit facility: existing undrawn capacity on BTB's credit facility.

The 10 properties composing the Western Canada Portfolio

CORNWALL PORTFOLIO DISPOSITION

BTB's Cornwall Portfolio is composed of 4 properties located in Cornwall, Ontario. The sale price of approximately $26 million exceeds the properties fair value by 18% as reported in Q3 2021 of $21 million and exceeds by 73% the original purchase price of $15 million. The closing is scheduled in January 2022. This disposition includes the sale of the following properties:

CORNWALL PORTFOLIO



Property addresses GLA 4 Year 5







1 705, Boundary Road, Cornwall, ON 144,409 1970's 2 725, Boundary Road, Cornwall, ON 171,344 1970's 3 805, Boundary Road, Cornwall, ON 107,023 1970's 4 2901, Marleau Avenue, Cornwall,

ON 28,000 1983-86-2002









Total Cornwall Portfolio GLA 450,776



ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Considering these transactions, BTB will own 71 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.6 million sq. ft. Following the Acquisition and Disposition, BTB's total asset value will surpass $1.1 billion.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders; Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions; Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

1 GLA is presented on a square foot basis. 2 Reference to the year the property was built. 3 Strongco LP is part of BTB's Top 10 Client list. 4 GLA is represented on a square foot basis. 5 Reference to the year the property was built/renovated.

