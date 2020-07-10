Government of Canada supports the Musée d'archéologie de Roussillon in La Prairie

LA PRAIRIE, QC, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Cultural and heritage institutions play a vital role in Canadian society. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that they remain strong and can renew themselves in order to offer all Canadians enriching, educational and entertaining content.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today $138,204 in funding for the RCM de Roussillon to support the activities of the Musée d'archéologie de Roussillon in La Prairie.

The funding was provided through the Museums Assistance Program. The Musée d'archéologie de Roussillon will use $123,204 of the funds to produce a bilingual travelling exhibition on forensic archaeology ("L'archéologie judiciaire"). The exhibition will introduce visitors to the role of bioarchaeologists and anthropologists at crime scenes and their importance in advancing social justice.

The remaining funds will allow the museum to host a travelling exhibition, À l'abordage, corsaires et pirates en Gaspésie on privateer and pirate raids at sea in the Gaspé Peninsula, launched by the Musée acadien du Québec.

"Our government is proud to take part in cultural revitalization activities by supporting unifying community projects across the country. The creation and staging of exhibitions at the Musée d'archéologie de Roussillon will allow people in La Prairie and the region's visitors to learn more about fascinating chapters in Canada's history and its rich heritage."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Apart from the twisted plots in the best police novels, forensic archaeology is an actual discipline. We are very pleased that the exhibit can rely on this financial support to raise awareness about some strange and surprising realities. This travelling exhibition will spotlight Roussillon's archaeological expertise throughout Quebec."

—Christian Ouellette, Reeve of the RCM de Roussillon and Mayor of Delson

Established in 1981, the RCM de Roussillon is an administrative municipality of 11 communities in the Vallée-du-Haut-Saint-Laurent region of Montérégie. It manages the Musée d'archéologie de Roussillon, established in 2013. The museum preserves and displays the archaeological collections of the RCM de Roussillon. These include more than 200,000 artefacts, some from the Old La Prairie heritage site, considered to be of national significance.

Through testimonials and interactive devices, the bilingual travelling exhibition on forensic archaeology ("L'archéologie judiciaire"), will take a scientific approach to exploring forensic archaeology. The exhibition will be produced with the support of a scientific committee made up of academic researchers. After its stay at the Musée d'archéologie de Roussillon in La Prairie, the exhibition will travel to the Musée de la nature et des sciences de Sherbrooke, the Musée de la civilisation de Québec and the Musée POP de Trois-Rivières.

The travelling exhibit, "À l'abordage, corsaires et pirates en Gaspésie" on privateer and pirate raids at sea in the Gaspé Peninsula, launched by the Musée acadien du Québec, showcases the history of pirates and privateers who left a mark on the Gaspé region. Organized into eight sections, the exhibition explores the first privateer attack, Acadian resistance, raids, Gaspé pirate Pierre-Léon Roussy, American privateers, Jack the pirate and the phantom ship. Cultural and educational programming will accompany the exhibition's run from June 1, 2020 to July 5, 2021.

The Government of Canada established a $500-million Emergency Support Fund to help relieve the financial pressures confronting cultural, heritage and sport organizations facing major losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help affected organizations retain jobs and maintain operations.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and their workers preserve and exhibit heritage collections. The program encourages the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and better access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the advancement of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

