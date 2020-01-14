Bridgehouse Asset Managers Lowers Management Fees on Lazard Global Compounders Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., today announced management fee reductions for the Lazard Global Compounders Fund.

Effective January 15, 2020, the management fees applicable to Series A, AH, F and FH of the Lazard Global Compounders Fund will be reduced as indicated in the table below:

Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee Series A 1.90% 1.70% Series AH 1.95% 1.75% Series F 0.90% 0.70% Series FH 0.95% 0.75%

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Brandes Investment Partners & Co., operating as Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

