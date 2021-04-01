Government of Canada announces $1.4M in support for the Centre technologique en aérospatiale, a college centre for technology transfer affiliated with Cégep Édouard-Montpetit.

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Greater Montréal region counts several dynamic, resilient businesses and organizations with innovative ideas that are contributing to a strong local economic fabric. Across all sectors, certain innovative organizations have seen development opportunities in the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and, now that they are ready to rebound, they need support to play their key role in the economic recovery and ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $1,436,968 in financial support for the Centre technologique en aérospatiale. He was accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to Minister Joly (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

This non-repayable contribution will enable the organization to enhance its services in support of innovation and the adoption of new technologies among Quebec SMEs in the aeronautics sector through the acquisition of new equipment—a project evaluated at close to $1.8 million.

The Centre technologique en aérospatiale (CTA) is a college centre for technology transfer affiliated with Cégep Édouard-Montpetit and located on the campus of the École nationale d'aérotechnique (ENA). A major player in Quebec's aeronautics ecosystem, the CTA has demonstrated over the years its ability to support many SMEs in the sector in their research and development activities. Its links with the ENA ensure this non-profit organization remains very up to date on the latest technological advances, perspectives for improvement and emerging needs of SMEs.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery rely on organizations that are closely involved in regional economies. They are significant contributors to growth and key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada encourages innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on each region's strengths and assets. CED's support for the Centre technologique en aérospatiale to better support innovation and the adoption of new technologies by aeronautics SMEs will thus enable the Greater Montréal region to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Innovation can help to significantly improve the lives of citizens in Canada and around the world, who are continuously dealing with global trends marked by rupture and change—even more so in the current situation. Our government is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses, and the Centre technologique en aérospatiale, a key partner for aeronautics SMEs, is an excellent example of this. Its contribution to the industry is undeniable, and its project will very capably meet the needs of a sector greatly affected by the pandemic."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Our government will always be here to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to support them with a view to a strong economic recovery. That is why we are providing our assistance to develop the aeronautics industry right here in Longueuil. Leveraging our entrepreneurs is essential to ensure our innovation sector can develop soundly and thus create good jobs for all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The Centre technologique en aérospatiale is very grateful for this major support for its research activities. For over 25 years, we have been working with businesses large and small in the aerospace sector to foster their growth and development while also stimulating innovation. Thanks to our sectors of expertise and the assistance of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, we are proud to be a key player in the recovery of the aeronautics industry by helping SMEs as they transition to Industry 4.0."

Francis Archambault, General Manager, Centre technologique en aérospatiale

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

