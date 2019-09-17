Breakfast Club of Canada and Walmart aim to reach a major milestone with "add a child's breakfast to your bill" campaign

Customers step-up to help the one out of four Canadian children at risk of starting their day without proper nutrition

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Breakfast Club of Canada, in partnership with Walmart Canada, are kicking off their annual campaign to support kids' school breakfast programs, with the aim of breaking a major milestone.

Customers can donate and "add a child's breakfast to your bill" at the checkout at Walmart stores across Canada and online on Walmart.ca until October 4. The average breakfast served through one of these programs costs Breakfast Club of Canada $2. With this season's campaign, Walmart is expecting to surpass $50 million raised for the Club since the partnership started 17 years ago.

The funding makes a big difference for kids' lives as one out of four Canadian children is at risk of starting the day without the proper nutrition. It helps sustain the 1,809 breakfast programs, which together serve more than 243,500 healthy morning meals every school day. But there are still thousands more schools, communities and youngsters across the country who need the Club's help.

"We have always believed that the collaboration of every part of civil society is essential in making sure that all children have access to a nutritious breakfast before they begin their school day," said Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada. "We cannot thank Walmart Canada and the rest of our network of trusting partners enough for their unwavering support in strengthening our communities and eradicating child hunger."

"Supporting organizations such as Breakfast Club of Canada is something that comes naturally to us at Walmart, as we strive to make a difference in the communities that have lived and grown with us in Canada for the past 25 years," said Susan Muigai, Executive Vice-President, People Division and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "We want to do our part to help children get a better start to their learning day, and we believe Breakfast Club of Canada is a fantastic partner to achieve this."

To learn more about Breakfast Club of Canada's activities and its mission, visit www.breakfastclubcanada.org.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. The Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast, feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $350 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

