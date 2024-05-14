TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award for its 30th consecutive year. Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"As we celebrate our brand's 60th anniversary, we are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for our 30th consecutive year," said Jordan Holm, President of BPI. "Boston Pizza is proud to be Canada's largest casual dining brand and this award is a testament to the strength of the BPI leadership team, the Boston Pizza restaurant system and our Chairman and Owner, Jim Treliving."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resiliency at the highest levels," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business."

About Boston Pizza

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 60 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for 30 years. For more information about the Boston Pizza brand and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at https://bostonpizza.com/en/index.html.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

For further information: please contact: Marian Raty, Director of Communications, Boston Pizza International Inc. [email protected]