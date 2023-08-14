EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays an active role in protecting Canada's ecosystem by administering import requirements for all animals. To avoid spreading animal-related diseases and introducing foreign species, all living creatures, including pets, must be declared when importing them into Canada.

CBSA officers in Edmonton found two live tarantulas hidden inside of packages shipped from Hong Kong, including a child’s toy. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Recently, CBSA officers found two live tarantulas hidden in a plastic container and a children's toy at the Edmonton CBSA Commercial facility at the Edmonton International Airport. On May 12, 2023, CBSA officers saw irregularities in a small package from Hong Kong and found a male tarantula hidden inside a plastic container. On June 1, 2023, CBSA officers inspected another package from the same shipper and found a female spider hidden inside of a children's toy plane.

CBSA officers contacted Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) enforcement officials to help determine if the spiders were listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Upon inspection and further examination by ECCC wildlife enforcement officers and their partners, it was determined that both spiders are Phlogiellus xinping (a species of tarantula), which are native to Hong Kong and are not CITES listed. Considering this, this species did not require permits to import into Canada or export from Hong Kong.

When bringing living creatures to Canada, be aware of the rules governing their importation, including procedures to protect endangered and threatened species. Canada has strong regulations in place to facilitate the humane transport of living creatures.

The tarantulas are doing well and have now found a new home at the Royal Alberta Museum.

"CBSA officers were able to find and rescue these two tarantulas from inhumane shipping methods. All living creatures need to be transported and imported properly to keep Canada's ecosystem and biodiversity safe. The CBSA works closely with its enforcement partners, including ECCC enforcement officers, to keep Canada's border secure and stop the illegal wildlife trade."

Lisa Laurencelle-Peace, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Before entering Canada with a living creature, make sure you are aware of Canadian import and travel requirements. Visit importing and travelling with pets for more information.

with a living creature, make sure you are aware of Canadian import and travel requirements. Visit importing and travelling with pets for more information. International wildlife trade is estimated to be worth billions of dollars and involves millions of plant and animal specimens. CITES is an international agreement between countries to help ensure this trade is not harmful for the survival of species. CITES works using a permitting system with different levels of permit control depending on risk to the species from international trade.

Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA) is the legislation used to implement CITES in Canada . Under Canadian law, any CITES-listed wildlife imported into Canada or exported from Canada without the required permits, or a prescribed exemption may be subject to seizure and forfeiture, and those responsible may be liable to prosecution.

Canada has strict regulations for humane transportation of living creatures. All animals, including cats, dogs, exotics and reptiles, must be kept safe from harm and injury when they are travelling by land, air or sea.

