180 booksellers representing nearly 470 bookstores across Canada will receive $12 million in funding to help their online book sales grow

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Books are a way for us to be connected to our stories, explore, learn, and contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of our communities. Canadian Heritage is committed to helping the Canadian book sector continue to be adaptative and innovative in reaching readers across Canada. Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, along with Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, announced $12 million in funding to help Canadian booksellers increase their ability to sell books online.

Funding will go to 180 booksellers that operate 467 bookstores across Canada. This funding will reach a wide range of businesses, including bookstores owned by or serving members of equity-deserving communities across the country, as well as those located in rural and remote communities. This is the first time funding has been distributed through the new Support for Booksellers component of the Government of Canada's Canada Book Fund. This new component will provide Canadian booksellers with two years of support to improve their online business models where it will be the most effective and to grow their online sales of printed Canadian books. Funding amounts were based on past sales of Canadian-authored books.

The COVID-19 pandemic fuelled a sharp increase in demand for online book sales, resulting in logistical challenges and extra labour, technology and shipping costs. Investments will help Canadian booksellers continue to get more Canadian books into the hands of readers, wherever they are located. Online Canadian book sales benefit the entire book industry, from authors to publishers to booksellers.

In the recent 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada highlighted its plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy and to be there for Canadians.

For further details and a full list of recipients, please see the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Local bookstores are an important link connecting Canadians to our stories. Supporting our booksellers in expanding their online sales is an investment in our cultural outreach, but also in the future of our authors and publishers. They will be able to reach more readers across Canada, wherever they are located, so they have access to a wide range of Canadian books."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Bookstores play a fundamental role in our communities. They introduce us to emerging authors, showcase our stories, and contribute to our cultural and economic vitality. They are also key places to gather and meet – they are often located in the heart of our neighbourhoods. They are, in many ways, the heart of our neighbourhoods. This additional federal funding will help ensure our local bookstores continue to thrive and reach even more Canadian readers… what could be better than that?"

—Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont

Quick Facts

The Canada Book Fund ensures access to a diverse range of Canadian-authored books nationally and internationally, by investing in a strong book industry that publishes and markets Canadian books.

Each year, the Canada Book Fund helps publishers produce around 6,500 new Canadian-authored books, employ close to 2,500 people and generate $400 million in sales, of which $125 million are export sales to nearly 100 international markets.

Budget 2021 announced an investment of $32.1 million over two years to help bookstores increase online sales. This funding will be delivered in 2022–23 and 2023–24.

The new Support for Booksellers component of the Canada Book Fund was launched in March 2022. It is a two-year program component that will provide support in 2022–23 and 2023–24 to help Canadian booksellers increase their online sales for Canadian-authored print books and improve their business model for online sales.

Support for Booksellers funds are attributed based on past sales of Canadian-authored print books for a set reference year. This will direct more funding to booksellers with a proven track record of bringing Canadian authors to Canadian readers.

Related Products

Backgrounder: List of Canadian booksellers that will benefit from the Government of Canada's investments in the growth of online Canadian book sales

The Support for Booksellers component of the Government of Canada's Canada Book Fund will provide $12 million in funding to 180 booksellers, including 177 small chains and independent booksellers, along with 3 large chain booksellers, to help them expand their online book sales in 2022–23 and 2023–24. Together, this represents 467 bookstores across Canada that will benefit from this support, including 50 booksellers located in rural or remote communities and another 37 booksellers owned by or serving members of Indigenous, official-language minority, and racialized communities all over Canada.

LIST OF SMALL CHAIN AND INDEPENDENT BOOKSELLER RECIPIENTS ACROSS CANADA

Name Number of stores Province Funding Buropro Citation Beloeil 5 Quebec $150,000 Librairie Monet PDV 1 Quebec $150,000 Coop Zone Université Laval 4 Quebec $150,000 University of Toronto 4 Ontario $150,000 Goodminds.com 1 Ontario $150,000 York University Bookstore 1 Ontario $150,000 McNally Robinson Booksellers 3 Manitoba, Saskatchewan $150,000 Tinlids Inc. 1 Ontario $147,148 Coopsco Outaouais 5 Quebec, Ontario $139,891 Librairie Coopérative Édouard-Montpetit 2 Quebec $138,468 Biblairie GGC Magog 2 Quebec $134,644 Librairie Carcajou 2 Quebec $122,471 Librairie Moderne 1 Quebec $121,350 Groupe Coopsco (Coopsco Granby et Librairie Montmorency) 2 Quebec $119,137 Coopérative de l'Université de Sherbrooke 4 Quebec $115,660 Coopsco des Laurentides 2 Quebec $109,026 Librairie du Soleil Inc. (Gatineau) 1 Quebec $108,204 Librairie Pantoute 2 Quebec $100,598 Coop HEC Montréal 1 Quebec $97,235 Librairie Martin Joliette 1 Quebec $94,352 Coopsco Trois-Rivières 3 Quebec $91,933 Saunders Book Company 1 Ontario $85,237 Librairie Raffin 3 Quebec $75,380 Librairie Le Papetier 2 Quebec $72,834 Munro's Bookstore Limited 1 British Columbia $72,398 Librairie l'Alphabet 1 Quebec $67,239 Librairie Lu-Lu PDV 1 Quebec $67,016 Coopsco Saint-Hyacinthe 3 Quebec $65,425 Librairie de Verdun 3 Quebec $64,665 Coop UQAM 3 Quebec $64,655 Librairie Boyer 4 Quebec $64,099 Kidsbooks 2 British Columbia $62,448 Book City 4 Ontario $61,951 Librairie Alire 1 Quebec $57,239 Librairie Le Fureteur PDV 1 Quebec $56,313 Bolen Books Incorporated 1 British Columbia $55,559 Bookmark 2 Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia $52,309 Association coopérative étudiante du Collège de Valleyfield PDV 1 Quebec $51,107 DBA Black Bond Books 6 British Columbia $49,705 Librairie La Liberté Inc. 1 Quebec $47,487 Another Story Bookshop 1 Ontario $46,905 Librairie Ste-Thérèse 1 Quebec $46,608 Librairie Marie-Laura 1 Quebec $46,038 Coopsco Sainte-Foy 1 Quebec $45,696 Audreys Books Ltd. 1 Alberta $44,910 Librairie Au Boulon d'Ancrage 1 Quebec $42,695 Librairie du Soleil d'Ottawa 1 Ontario $41,796 Coop Droit 1 Quebec $41,406 Librairie du Portage 1 Quebec $40,806 Librairie Paulines Montréal 1 Quebec $38,870 Librairie Drawn & Quarterly 2 Quebec $38,082 Librairie acadienne - Université de Moncton 1 New Brunswick $35,996 Librairie Harvey 1 Quebec $35,985 Librairie Pélagie 2 New Brunswick $33,731 Type Books 3 Ontario $33,438 Librairie Le Port de tête 2 Quebec $32,728 Librairie Côte-Nord 1 Quebec $31,000 Coop Rosemont 1 Quebec $30,863 Librairie Larico Inc,. 1 Quebec $28,876 Librairie Carpe Diem, Coopérative de Solidarité 1 Quebec $28,785 Service scolaire Rouyn-Noranda 1 Quebec $28,770 Librairie L'Écuyer 1 Quebec $28,432 Librairie Liber 1 Quebec $27,119 Librairie Chouinard Inc. 1 Quebec $26,223 Papeterie des Hautes-Rivières Inc. 1 Quebec $26,147 Mosaic Books 1 British Columbia $26,000 Ben McNally Books 1 Ontario $25,737 Librairie Zone Libre PDV 1 Quebec $25,462 Librairie Alpha 1 Quebec $25,000 Perfect Books 1 Ontario $24,002 Librairie Michabou PDV 1 Quebec $23,984 Librairie Livres en tête 1 Quebec $23,900 Librairie Du Square 2 Quebec $23,230 The Book Shelf of Guelph Ltd. 1 Ontario $23,024 Librairie Michel Fortin PDV 1 Quebec $22,942 Papeterie Commerciale 2 Quebec $22,149 Librairie boutique Venus 1 Quebec $21,767 Librairie l'Exèdre PDV 1 Quebec $21,549 Librairie Bertrand 1 Quebec $21,042 Librairie Morency Inc. 1 Quebec $20,504 Coopoly — Coopérative étudiante de Polytechnique PDV 1 Quebec $20,403 Librairie les Bouquinistes, Coopérative de Solidarité 1 Quebec $20,120 Corporation Presse Commerce 2 Quebec $20,012 Armchair Books 1 British Columbia $19,292 Librairie du Nord 1 Quebec $19,211 UBC Bookstore 1 British Columbia $18,803 Librairie L'Option 1 Quebec $18,800 Buro & Cie 2 Quebec $18,384 Librairie L'Intrigue 1 Quebec $17,982 Librairie Baie-St-Paul PDV 1 Quebec $17,624 The Book Keeper 1 Ontario $17,609 The Beguiling Books & Art Inc. 1 Ontario $17,448 Librairie Matulu 1 New Brunswick $17,444 Librairie Asselin 1 Quebec $17,169 Russell Books Ltd. 1 British Columbia $17,110 Chouette Librairie PDV 1 Quebec $16,166 Blue Heron Books 1 Ontario $15,820 Octopus Books 1 Ontario $15,339 Librairie Au Carrefour Promenades Montarville 1 Quebec $15,302 Strong Nations Publishing Inc. 1 British Columbia $15,156 Misty River Books 1 British Columbia $14,907 Otter Books Inc.. 1 British Columbia $14,766 La Maison Anglaise 1 Quebec $14,608 Coop de Solidarité l'Euguélionne, Librairie Féministe 1 Quebec $14,267 Livres Lac-Brome Inc.. 1 Quebec $13,766 Le Coin du Livre (Central) Limited 1 Ontario $13,484 Books & Company Ltd.. 1 Ontario $12,322 Banyen Books & Sound 1 British Columbia $11,316 Librairie Martin 1 Quebec $11,225 Shelf Life Books 1 Alberta $11,048 Glass Bookshop 1 Alberta $10,681 Librairie Vaugeois 1 Quebec $10,632 Booklore 1 Ontario $10,281 Librairie il était une fois 1 Ontario $10,246 Tattletales Books Limited 1 Nova Scotia $10,188 Guides de Voyage Ulysse Inc. 1 Quebec $9,996 Librairie A.B.C. Inc. 1 Quebec $9,961 A Different Booklist 1 Ontario $9,887 Bookingham Palace Bookstore 1 British Columbia $9,539 L'Hibou-Coup Inc. 1 Quebec $9,501 Massy Books Inc. 1 British Columbia $9,135 Librairie Jeunesse le Repère 1 Quebec $8,942 Epic Books 1 Ontario $8,795 Librairie Fleury PDV 1 Quebec $8,457 32 Books & Gallery 1 British Columbia $8,345 Mad Hatter Bookstore/Bainton's Tannery Outlet 1 Nova Scotia $7,792 Mabel's Fables Bookstore 1 Ontario $7,528 Ella Minnow Children's Bookstore 1 Ontario $7,486 The Mulberry Bush Book Store 1 British Columbia $7,325 Mill Street Books 1 Ontario $7,276 Woozles 1 Nova Scotia $7,178 Bouquinart Librairie & Galerie d'Art 1 Quebec $7,152 Cartes, Timbres et Monnaies Ste-Foy 5 Quebec $7,010 Tianji Inc. 1 Ontario $6,979 Pages Books 1 Alberta $6,938 Huckleberry Books 1 British Columbia $6,793 Librairie Hannenorak PDV 1 Quebec $6,519 Glad Day Bookshop Inc. 1 Ontario $6,370 Block Shop Books 1 Nova Scotia $6,237 Turning the Tide Bookstore 1 Saskatchewan $6,154 Librairie l'Encre Noire 1 Quebec $5,856 Chat Noir Books 1 Ontario $5,768 Librairie coopérative du Collège de Maisonneuve 1 Quebec $5,656 Tidewater Books 1 New Brunswick $5,621 La Librairie Donnaconna 1 Quebec $5,616 Librairie En Marge 1 Quebec $5,422 The Open Book 1 British Columbia $5,361 Biblioasis Inc.. 1 Ontario $5,094 King's Co-op Bookstore 1 Nova Scotia $5,000 Librairie Louis Fréchette 1 Quebec $5,000 King W. Books 1 Ontario $5,000 Lunenburg Bound Books and Paper 1 Nova Scotia $5,000 The Inside Story 1 Nova Scotia $5,000 White Pine Books 1 Ontario $4,000 The Next Page 1 Alberta $4,000 Coopsco Aménagement 1 Quebec $4,000 Wendel's Bookstore & Café Inc. 1 British Columbia $4,000 BMV Bookstores 1 Ontario $4,000 Forster's Book Garden 1 Ontario $3,000 Bacchus Books and Café 1 British Columbia $3,000 India Bookworld 1 British Columbia $3,000 Iron Dog Books 1 British Columbia $3,000 Singing Pebble Books 1 Ontario $3,000 Kerr's Corner Books 1 Ontario $2,000 Kinder Books 1 British Columbia $2,000 Windowseat Books 1 British Columbia $2,000 Whodunit Bookshop 1 Manitoba $2,000 People's Co-operative Bookstore Association 1 British Columbia $2,000 School House Teaching Supplies Incorporated 1 British Columbia $2,000 Kent Book Store Ltd.. 1 Ontario $2,000 Moonbeam Books Inc.. 1 Ontario $2,000 Once Upon A Bookstore 1 British Columbia $2,000 Jake's Co-op 1 Quebec $2,000 The Bookstore on Perron Street 1 Alberta $1,000 O-Taku Manga Lounge Inc. 1 Quebec $1,000 Kennedy's Parable 3 Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia $1,000 Knowledge Bookstore 1 Ontario $1,000

LIST OF LARGE CHAIN BOOKSELLER RECIPIENTS ACROSS CANADA

Name Number of stores Province Funding Indigo Books & Music Inc. 178 Ontario $3,500,000 Librairie Renaud-Bray Inc. 32 Quebec $1,891,383 Groupe Archambault Inc. 16 Quebec $608,617

Associated Links

Support for Booksellers

Support for Organizations

Canada Book Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]