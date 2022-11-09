Nov 09, 2022, 14:00 ET
180 booksellers representing nearly 470 bookstores across Canada will receive $12 million in funding to help their online book sales grow
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Books are a way for us to be connected to our stories, explore, learn, and contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of our communities. Canadian Heritage is committed to helping the Canadian book sector continue to be adaptative and innovative in reaching readers across Canada. Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, along with Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, announced $12 million in funding to help Canadian booksellers increase their ability to sell books online.
Funding will go to 180 booksellers that operate 467 bookstores across Canada. This funding will reach a wide range of businesses, including bookstores owned by or serving members of equity-deserving communities across the country, as well as those located in rural and remote communities. This is the first time funding has been distributed through the new Support for Booksellers component of the Government of Canada's Canada Book Fund. This new component will provide Canadian booksellers with two years of support to improve their online business models where it will be the most effective and to grow their online sales of printed Canadian books. Funding amounts were based on past sales of Canadian-authored books.
The COVID-19 pandemic fuelled a sharp increase in demand for online book sales, resulting in logistical challenges and extra labour, technology and shipping costs. Investments will help Canadian booksellers continue to get more Canadian books into the hands of readers, wherever they are located. Online Canadian book sales benefit the entire book industry, from authors to publishers to booksellers.
In the recent 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada highlighted its plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy and to be there for Canadians.
"Local bookstores are an important link connecting Canadians to our stories. Supporting our booksellers in expanding their online sales is an investment in our cultural outreach, but also in the future of our authors and publishers. They will be able to reach more readers across Canada, wherever they are located, so they have access to a wide range of Canadian books."
—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"Bookstores play a fundamental role in our communities. They introduce us to emerging authors, showcase our stories, and contribute to our cultural and economic vitality. They are also key places to gather and meet – they are often located in the heart of our neighbourhoods. They are, in many ways, the heart of our neighbourhoods. This additional federal funding will help ensure our local bookstores continue to thrive and reach even more Canadian readers… what could be better than that?"
—Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont
The Canada Book Fund ensures access to a diverse range of Canadian-authored books nationally and internationally, by investing in a strong book industry that publishes and markets Canadian books.
Each year, the Canada Book Fund helps publishers produce around 6,500 new Canadian-authored books, employ close to 2,500 people and generate $400 million in sales, of which $125 million are export sales to nearly 100 international markets.
Budget 2021 announced an investment of $32.1 million over two years to help bookstores increase online sales. This funding will be delivered in 2022–23 and 2023–24.
The new Support for Booksellers component of the Canada Book Fund was launched in March 2022. It is a two-year program component that will provide support in 2022–23 and 2023–24 to help Canadian booksellers increase their online sales for Canadian-authored print books and improve their business model for online sales.
Support for Booksellers funds are attributed based on past sales of Canadian-authored print books for a set reference year. This will direct more funding to booksellers with a proven track record of bringing Canadian authors to Canadian readers.
Backgrounder: List of Canadian booksellers that will benefit from the Government of Canada's investments in the growth of online Canadian book sales
The Support for Booksellers component of the Government of Canada's Canada Book Fund will provide $12 million in funding to 180 booksellers, including 177 small chains and independent booksellers, along with 3 large chain booksellers, to help them expand their online book sales in 2022–23 and 2023–24. Together, this represents 467 bookstores across Canada that will benefit from this support, including 50 booksellers located in rural or remote communities and another 37 booksellers owned by or serving members of Indigenous, official-language minority, and racialized communities all over Canada.
LIST OF SMALL CHAIN AND INDEPENDENT BOOKSELLER RECIPIENTS ACROSS CANADA
|
Name
|
Number of stores
|
Province
|
Funding
|
Buropro Citation Beloeil
|
5
|
Quebec
|
$150,000
|
Librairie Monet PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$150,000
|
Coop Zone Université Laval
|
4
|
Quebec
|
$150,000
|
University of Toronto
|
4
|
Ontario
|
$150,000
|
Goodminds.com
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$150,000
|
York University Bookstore
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$150,000
|
McNally Robinson Booksellers
|
3
|
Manitoba, Saskatchewan
|
$150,000
|
Tinlids Inc.
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$147,148
|
Coopsco Outaouais
|
5
|
Quebec, Ontario
|
$139,891
|
Librairie Coopérative Édouard-Montpetit
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$138,468
|
Biblairie GGC Magog
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$134,644
|
Librairie Carcajou
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$122,471
|
Librairie Moderne
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$121,350
|
Groupe Coopsco (Coopsco Granby et Librairie Montmorency)
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$119,137
|
Coopérative de l'Université de Sherbrooke
|
4
|
Quebec
|
$115,660
|
Coopsco des Laurentides
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$109,026
|
Librairie du Soleil Inc. (Gatineau)
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$108,204
|
Librairie Pantoute
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$100,598
|
Coop HEC Montréal
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$97,235
|
Librairie Martin Joliette
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$94,352
|
Coopsco Trois-Rivières
|
3
|
Quebec
|
$91,933
|
Saunders Book Company
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$85,237
|
Librairie Raffin
|
3
|
Quebec
|
$75,380
|
Librairie Le Papetier
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$72,834
|
Munro's Bookstore Limited
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$72,398
|
Librairie l'Alphabet
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$67,239
|
Librairie Lu-Lu PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$67,016
|
Coopsco Saint-Hyacinthe
|
3
|
Quebec
|
$65,425
|
Librairie de Verdun
|
3
|
Quebec
|
$64,665
|
Coop UQAM
|
3
|
Quebec
|
$64,655
|
Librairie Boyer
|
4
|
Quebec
|
$64,099
|
Kidsbooks
|
2
|
British Columbia
|
$62,448
|
Book City
|
4
|
Ontario
|
$61,951
|
Librairie Alire
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$57,239
|
Librairie Le Fureteur PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$56,313
|
Bolen Books Incorporated
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$55,559
|
Bookmark
|
2
|
Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia
|
$52,309
|
Association coopérative étudiante du Collège de Valleyfield PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$51,107
|
DBA Black Bond Books
|
6
|
British Columbia
|
$49,705
|
Librairie La Liberté Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$47,487
|
Another Story Bookshop
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$46,905
|
Librairie Ste-Thérèse
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$46,608
|
Librairie Marie-Laura
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$46,038
|
Coopsco Sainte-Foy
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$45,696
|
Audreys Books Ltd.
|
1
|
Alberta
|
$44,910
|
Librairie Au Boulon d'Ancrage
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$42,695
|
Librairie du Soleil d'Ottawa
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$41,796
|
Coop Droit
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$41,406
|
Librairie du Portage
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$40,806
|
Librairie Paulines Montréal
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$38,870
|
Librairie Drawn & Quarterly
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$38,082
|
Librairie acadienne - Université de Moncton
|
1
|
New Brunswick
|
$35,996
|
Librairie Harvey
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$35,985
|
Librairie Pélagie
|
2
|
New Brunswick
|
$33,731
|
Type Books
|
3
|
Ontario
|
$33,438
|
Librairie Le Port de tête
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$32,728
|
Librairie Côte-Nord
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$31,000
|
Coop Rosemont
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$30,863
|
Librairie Larico Inc,.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$28,876
|
Librairie Carpe Diem, Coopérative de Solidarité
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$28,785
|
Service scolaire Rouyn-Noranda
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$28,770
|
Librairie L'Écuyer
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$28,432
|
Librairie Liber
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$27,119
|
Librairie Chouinard Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$26,223
|
Papeterie des Hautes-Rivières Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$26,147
|
Mosaic Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$26,000
|
Ben McNally Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$25,737
|
Librairie Zone Libre PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$25,462
|
Librairie Alpha
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$25,000
|
Perfect Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$24,002
|
Librairie Michabou PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$23,984
|
Librairie Livres en tête
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$23,900
|
Librairie Du Square
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$23,230
|
The Book Shelf of Guelph Ltd.
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$23,024
|
Librairie Michel Fortin PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$22,942
|
Papeterie Commerciale
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$22,149
|
Librairie boutique Venus
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$21,767
|
Librairie l'Exèdre PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$21,549
|
Librairie Bertrand
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$21,042
|
Librairie Morency Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$20,504
|
Coopoly — Coopérative étudiante de Polytechnique PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$20,403
|
Librairie les Bouquinistes, Coopérative de Solidarité
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$20,120
|
Corporation Presse Commerce
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$20,012
|
Armchair Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$19,292
|
Librairie du Nord
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$19,211
|
UBC Bookstore
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$18,803
|
Librairie L'Option
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$18,800
|
Buro & Cie
|
2
|
Quebec
|
$18,384
|
Librairie L'Intrigue
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$17,982
|
Librairie Baie-St-Paul PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$17,624
|
The Book Keeper
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$17,609
|
The Beguiling Books & Art Inc.
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$17,448
|
Librairie Matulu
|
1
|
New Brunswick
|
$17,444
|
Librairie Asselin
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$17,169
|
Russell Books Ltd.
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$17,110
|
Chouette Librairie PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$16,166
|
Blue Heron Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$15,820
|
Octopus Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$15,339
|
Librairie Au Carrefour Promenades Montarville
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$15,302
|
Strong Nations Publishing Inc.
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$15,156
|
Misty River Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$14,907
|
Otter Books Inc..
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$14,766
|
La Maison Anglaise
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$14,608
|
Coop de Solidarité l'Euguélionne, Librairie Féministe
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$14,267
|
Livres Lac-Brome Inc..
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$13,766
|
Le Coin du Livre (Central) Limited
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$13,484
|
Books & Company Ltd..
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$12,322
|
Banyen Books & Sound
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$11,316
|
Librairie Martin
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$11,225
|
Shelf Life Books
|
1
|
Alberta
|
$11,048
|
Glass Bookshop
|
1
|
Alberta
|
$10,681
|
Librairie Vaugeois
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$10,632
|
Booklore
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$10,281
|
Librairie il était une fois
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$10,246
|
Tattletales Books Limited
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$10,188
|
Guides de Voyage Ulysse Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$9,996
|
Librairie A.B.C. Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$9,961
|
A Different Booklist
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$9,887
|
Bookingham Palace Bookstore
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$9,539
|
L'Hibou-Coup Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$9,501
|
Massy Books Inc.
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$9,135
|
Librairie Jeunesse le Repère
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$8,942
|
Epic Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$8,795
|
Librairie Fleury PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$8,457
|
32 Books & Gallery
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$8,345
|
Mad Hatter Bookstore/Bainton's Tannery Outlet
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$7,792
|
Mabel's Fables Bookstore
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$7,528
|
Ella Minnow Children's Bookstore
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$7,486
|
The Mulberry Bush Book Store
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$7,325
|
Mill Street Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$7,276
|
Woozles
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$7,178
|
Bouquinart Librairie & Galerie d'Art
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$7,152
|
Cartes, Timbres et Monnaies Ste-Foy
|
5
|
Quebec
|
$7,010
|
Tianji Inc.
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$6,979
|
Pages Books
|
1
|
Alberta
|
$6,938
|
Huckleberry Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$6,793
|
Librairie Hannenorak PDV
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$6,519
|
Glad Day Bookshop Inc.
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$6,370
|
Block Shop Books
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$6,237
|
Turning the Tide Bookstore
|
1
|
Saskatchewan
|
$6,154
|
Librairie l'Encre Noire
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$5,856
|
Chat Noir Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$5,768
|
Librairie coopérative du Collège de Maisonneuve
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$5,656
|
Tidewater Books
|
1
|
New Brunswick
|
$5,621
|
La Librairie Donnaconna
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$5,616
|
Librairie En Marge
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$5,422
|
The Open Book
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$5,361
|
Biblioasis Inc..
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$5,094
|
King's Co-op Bookstore
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$5,000
|
Librairie Louis Fréchette
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$5,000
|
King W. Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$5,000
|
Lunenburg Bound Books and Paper
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$5,000
|
The Inside Story
|
1
|
Nova Scotia
|
$5,000
|
White Pine Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$4,000
|
The Next Page
|
1
|
Alberta
|
$4,000
|
Coopsco Aménagement
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$4,000
|
Wendel's Bookstore & Café Inc.
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$4,000
|
BMV Bookstores
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$4,000
|
Forster's Book Garden
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$3,000
|
Bacchus Books and Café
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$3,000
|
India Bookworld
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$3,000
|
Iron Dog Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$3,000
|
Singing Pebble Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$3,000
|
Kerr's Corner Books
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$2,000
|
Kinder Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$2,000
|
Windowseat Books
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$2,000
|
Whodunit Bookshop
|
1
|
Manitoba
|
$2,000
|
People's Co-operative Bookstore Association
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$2,000
|
School House Teaching Supplies Incorporated
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$2,000
|
Kent Book Store Ltd..
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$2,000
|
Moonbeam Books Inc..
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$2,000
|
Once Upon A Bookstore
|
1
|
British Columbia
|
$2,000
|
Jake's Co-op
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$2,000
|
The Bookstore on Perron Street
|
1
|
Alberta
|
$1,000
|
O-Taku Manga Lounge Inc.
|
1
|
Quebec
|
$1,000
|
Kennedy's Parable
|
3
|
Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia
|
$1,000
|
Knowledge Bookstore
|
1
|
Ontario
|
$1,000
LIST OF LARGE CHAIN BOOKSELLER RECIPIENTS ACROSS CANADA
|
Name
|
Number of stores
|
Province
|
Funding
|
Indigo Books & Music Inc.
|
178
|
Ontario
|
$3,500,000
|
Librairie Renaud-Bray Inc.
|
32
|
Quebec
|
$1,891,383
|
Groupe Archambault Inc.
|
16
|
Quebec
|
$608,617
