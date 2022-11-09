Booksellers across Canada receive funding to help expand their online book sales Français

180 booksellers representing nearly 470 bookstores across Canada will receive $12 million in funding to help their online book sales grow

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Books are a way for us to be connected to our stories, explore, learn, and contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of our communities. Canadian Heritage is committed to helping the Canadian book sector continue to be adaptative and innovative in reaching readers across Canada. Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, along with Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, announced $12 million in funding to help Canadian booksellers increase their ability to sell books online.

Funding will go to 180 booksellers that operate 467 bookstores across Canada. This funding will reach a wide range of businesses, including bookstores owned by or serving members of equity-deserving communities across the country, as well as those located in rural and remote communities. This is the first time funding has been distributed through the new Support for Booksellers component of the Government of Canada's Canada Book Fund. This new component will provide Canadian booksellers with two years of support to improve their online business models where it will be the most effective and to grow their online sales of printed Canadian books. Funding amounts were based on past sales of Canadian-authored books.

The COVID-19 pandemic fuelled a sharp increase in demand for online book sales, resulting in logistical challenges and extra labour, technology and shipping costs. Investments will help Canadian booksellers continue to get more Canadian books into the hands of readers, wherever they are located. Online Canadian book sales benefit the entire book industry, from authors to publishers to booksellers.

In the recent 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada highlighted its plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy and to be there for Canadians.

"Local bookstores are an important link connecting Canadians to our stories. Supporting our booksellers in expanding their online sales is an investment in our cultural outreach, but also in the future of our authors and publishers. They will be able to reach more readers across Canada, wherever they are located, so they have access to a wide range of Canadian books."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Bookstores play a fundamental role in our communities. They introduce us to emerging authors, showcase our stories, and contribute to our cultural and economic vitality. They are also key places to gather and meet – they are often located in the heart of our neighbourhoods. They are, in many ways, the heart of our neighbourhoods. This additional federal funding will help ensure our local bookstores continue to thrive and reach even more Canadian readers… what could be better than that?"

—Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont

The Canada Book Fund ensures access to a diverse range of Canadian-authored books nationally and internationally, by investing in a strong book industry that publishes and markets Canadian books.

Each year, the Canada Book Fund helps publishers produce around 6,500 new Canadian-authored books, employ close to 2,500 people and generate $400 million in sales, of which $125 million are export sales to nearly 100 international markets.

Budget 2021 announced an investment of $32.1 million over two years to help bookstores increase online sales. This funding will be delivered in 2022–23 and 2023–24.

The new Support for Booksellers component of the Canada Book Fund was launched in March 2022. It is a two-year program component that will provide support in 2022–23 and 2023–24 to help Canadian booksellers increase their online sales for Canadian-authored print books and improve their business model for online sales.

Support for Booksellers funds are attributed based on past sales of Canadian-authored print books for a set reference year. This will direct more funding to booksellers with a proven track record of bringing Canadian authors to Canadian readers.

Backgrounder: List of Canadian booksellers that will benefit from the Government of Canada's investments in the growth of online Canadian book sales

The Support for Booksellers component of the Government of Canada's Canada Book Fund will provide $12 million in funding to 180 booksellers, including 177 small chains and independent booksellers, along with 3 large chain booksellers, to help them expand their online book sales in 2022–23 and 2023–24. Together, this represents 467 bookstores across Canada that will benefit from this support, including 50 booksellers located in rural or remote communities and another 37 booksellers owned by or serving members of Indigenous, official-language minority, and racialized communities all over Canada.

LIST OF SMALL CHAIN AND INDEPENDENT BOOKSELLER RECIPIENTS ACROSS CANADA

Name

Number of stores

Province

Funding

Buropro Citation Beloeil

5

Quebec

$150,000

Librairie Monet PDV

1

Quebec

$150,000

Coop Zone Université Laval

4

Quebec

$150,000

University of Toronto

4

Ontario

$150,000

Goodminds.com

1

Ontario

$150,000

York University Bookstore

1

Ontario

$150,000

McNally Robinson Booksellers

3

Manitoba, Saskatchewan

$150,000

Tinlids Inc.

1

Ontario

$147,148

Coopsco Outaouais

5

Quebec, Ontario

$139,891

Librairie Coopérative Édouard-Montpetit

2

Quebec

$138,468

Biblairie GGC Magog

2

Quebec

$134,644

Librairie Carcajou

2

Quebec

$122,471

Librairie Moderne

1

Quebec

$121,350

Groupe Coopsco (Coopsco Granby et Librairie Montmorency)

2

Quebec

$119,137

Coopérative de l'Université de Sherbrooke

4

Quebec

$115,660

Coopsco des Laurentides

2

Quebec

$109,026

Librairie du Soleil Inc. (Gatineau)

1

Quebec

$108,204

Librairie Pantoute

2

Quebec

$100,598

Coop HEC Montréal

1

Quebec

$97,235

Librairie Martin Joliette

1

Quebec

$94,352

Coopsco Trois-Rivières

3

Quebec

$91,933

Saunders Book Company

1

Ontario

$85,237

Librairie Raffin

3

Quebec

$75,380

Librairie Le Papetier

2

Quebec

$72,834

Munro's Bookstore Limited

1

British Columbia

$72,398

Librairie l'Alphabet

1

Quebec

$67,239

Librairie Lu-Lu PDV

1

Quebec

$67,016

Coopsco Saint-Hyacinthe

3

Quebec

$65,425

Librairie de Verdun

3

Quebec

$64,665

Coop UQAM

3

Quebec

$64,655

Librairie Boyer

4

Quebec

$64,099

Kidsbooks

2

British Columbia

$62,448

Book City

4

Ontario

$61,951

Librairie Alire

1

Quebec

$57,239

Librairie Le Fureteur PDV

1

Quebec

$56,313

Bolen Books Incorporated

1

British Columbia

$55,559

Bookmark

2

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia

$52,309

Association coopérative étudiante du Collège de Valleyfield PDV

1

Quebec

$51,107

DBA Black Bond Books

6

British Columbia

$49,705

Librairie La Liberté Inc.

1

Quebec

$47,487

Another Story Bookshop

1

Ontario

$46,905

Librairie Ste-Thérèse

1

Quebec

$46,608

Librairie Marie-Laura

1

Quebec

$46,038

Coopsco Sainte-Foy

1

Quebec

$45,696

Audreys Books Ltd.

1

Alberta

$44,910

Librairie Au Boulon d'Ancrage

1

Quebec

$42,695

Librairie du Soleil d'Ottawa

1

Ontario

$41,796

Coop Droit

1

Quebec

$41,406

Librairie du Portage

1

Quebec

$40,806

Librairie Paulines Montréal

1

Quebec

$38,870

Librairie Drawn & Quarterly

2

Quebec

$38,082

Librairie acadienne - Université de Moncton

1

New Brunswick

$35,996

Librairie Harvey

1

Quebec

$35,985

Librairie Pélagie

2

New Brunswick

$33,731

Type Books

3

Ontario

$33,438

Librairie Le Port de tête

2

Quebec

$32,728

Librairie Côte-Nord

1

Quebec

$31,000

Coop Rosemont

1

Quebec

$30,863

Librairie Larico Inc,.

1

Quebec

$28,876

Librairie Carpe Diem, Coopérative de Solidarité

1

Quebec

$28,785

Service scolaire Rouyn-Noranda

1

Quebec

$28,770

Librairie L'Écuyer

1

Quebec

$28,432

Librairie Liber

1

Quebec

$27,119

Librairie Chouinard Inc.

1

Quebec

$26,223

Papeterie des Hautes-Rivières Inc.

1

Quebec

$26,147

Mosaic Books

1

British Columbia

$26,000

Ben McNally Books

1

Ontario

$25,737

Librairie Zone Libre PDV

1

Quebec

$25,462

Librairie Alpha

1

Quebec

$25,000

Perfect Books

1

Ontario

$24,002

Librairie Michabou PDV

1

Quebec

$23,984

Librairie Livres en tête

1

Quebec

$23,900

Librairie Du Square

2

Quebec

$23,230

The Book Shelf of Guelph Ltd.

1

Ontario

$23,024

Librairie Michel Fortin PDV

1

Quebec

$22,942

Papeterie Commerciale

2

Quebec

$22,149

Librairie boutique Venus

1

Quebec

$21,767

Librairie l'Exèdre PDV

1

Quebec

$21,549

Librairie Bertrand

1

Quebec

$21,042

Librairie Morency Inc.

1

Quebec

$20,504

Coopoly — Coopérative étudiante de Polytechnique PDV

1

Quebec

$20,403

Librairie les Bouquinistes, Coopérative de Solidarité

1

Quebec

$20,120

Corporation Presse Commerce

2

Quebec

$20,012

Armchair Books

1

British Columbia

$19,292

Librairie du Nord

1

Quebec

$19,211

UBC Bookstore

1

British Columbia

$18,803

Librairie L'Option

1

Quebec

$18,800

Buro & Cie

2

Quebec

$18,384

Librairie L'Intrigue

1

Quebec

$17,982

Librairie Baie-St-Paul PDV

1

Quebec

$17,624

The Book Keeper

1

Ontario

$17,609

The Beguiling Books & Art Inc.

1

Ontario

$17,448

Librairie Matulu

1

New Brunswick

$17,444

Librairie Asselin

1

Quebec

$17,169

Russell Books Ltd.

1

British Columbia

$17,110

Chouette Librairie PDV

1

Quebec

$16,166

Blue Heron Books

1

Ontario

$15,820

Octopus Books

1

Ontario

$15,339

Librairie Au Carrefour Promenades Montarville

1

Quebec

$15,302

Strong Nations Publishing Inc.

1

British Columbia

$15,156

Misty River Books

1

British Columbia

$14,907

Otter Books Inc..

1

British Columbia

$14,766

La Maison Anglaise

1

Quebec

$14,608

Coop de Solidarité l'Euguélionne, Librairie Féministe

1

Quebec

$14,267

Livres Lac-Brome Inc..

1

Quebec

$13,766

Le Coin du Livre (Central) Limited

1

Ontario

$13,484

Books & Company Ltd..

1

Ontario

$12,322

Banyen Books & Sound

1

British Columbia

$11,316

Librairie Martin

1

Quebec

$11,225

Shelf Life Books

1

Alberta

$11,048

Glass Bookshop

1

Alberta

$10,681

Librairie Vaugeois

1

Quebec

$10,632

Booklore

1

Ontario

$10,281

Librairie il était une fois

1

Ontario

$10,246

Tattletales Books Limited

1

Nova Scotia

$10,188

Guides de Voyage Ulysse Inc.

1

Quebec

$9,996

Librairie A.B.C. Inc.

1

Quebec

$9,961

A Different Booklist

1

Ontario

$9,887

Bookingham Palace Bookstore

1

British Columbia

$9,539

L'Hibou-Coup Inc.

1

Quebec

$9,501

Massy Books Inc.

1

British Columbia

$9,135

Librairie Jeunesse le Repère

1

Quebec

$8,942

Epic Books

1

Ontario

$8,795

Librairie Fleury PDV

1

Quebec

$8,457

32 Books & Gallery

1

British Columbia

$8,345

Mad Hatter Bookstore/Bainton's Tannery Outlet

1

Nova Scotia

$7,792

Mabel's Fables Bookstore

1

Ontario

$7,528

Ella Minnow Children's Bookstore 

1

Ontario

$7,486

The Mulberry Bush Book Store

1

British Columbia

$7,325

Mill Street Books

1

Ontario

$7,276

Woozles

1

Nova Scotia

$7,178

Bouquinart Librairie & Galerie d'Art

1

Quebec

$7,152

Cartes, Timbres et Monnaies Ste-Foy

5

Quebec

$7,010

Tianji Inc.

1

Ontario

$6,979

Pages Books

1

Alberta

$6,938

Huckleberry Books

1

British Columbia

$6,793

Librairie Hannenorak PDV

1

Quebec

$6,519

Glad Day Bookshop Inc.

1

Ontario

$6,370

Block Shop Books

1

Nova Scotia

$6,237

Turning the Tide Bookstore

1

Saskatchewan

$6,154

Librairie l'Encre Noire

1

Quebec

$5,856

Chat Noir Books

1

Ontario

$5,768

Librairie coopérative du Collège de Maisonneuve

1

Quebec

$5,656

Tidewater Books

1

New Brunswick

$5,621

La Librairie Donnaconna

1

Quebec

$5,616

Librairie En Marge

1

Quebec

$5,422

The Open Book

1

British Columbia

$5,361

Biblioasis Inc..

1

Ontario

$5,094

King's Co-op Bookstore

1

Nova Scotia

$5,000

Librairie Louis Fréchette

1

Quebec

$5,000

King W. Books

1

Ontario

$5,000

Lunenburg Bound Books and Paper

1

Nova Scotia

$5,000

The Inside Story

1

Nova Scotia

$5,000

White Pine Books

1

Ontario

$4,000

The Next Page

1

Alberta

$4,000

Coopsco Aménagement

1

Quebec

$4,000

Wendel's Bookstore & Café Inc.

1

British Columbia

$4,000

BMV Bookstores

1

Ontario

$4,000

Forster's Book Garden

1

Ontario

$3,000

Bacchus Books and Café

1

British Columbia

$3,000

India Bookworld

1

British Columbia

$3,000

Iron Dog Books

1

British Columbia

$3,000

Singing Pebble Books

1

Ontario

$3,000

Kerr's Corner Books

1

Ontario

$2,000

Kinder Books

1

British Columbia

$2,000

Windowseat Books

1

British Columbia

$2,000

Whodunit Bookshop

1

Manitoba

$2,000

People's Co-operative Bookstore Association

1

British Columbia

$2,000

School House Teaching Supplies Incorporated

1

British Columbia

$2,000

Kent Book Store Ltd..

1

Ontario

$2,000

Moonbeam Books Inc..

1

Ontario

$2,000

Once Upon A Bookstore

1

British Columbia

$2,000

Jake's Co-op

1

Quebec

$2,000

The Bookstore on Perron Street

1

Alberta

$1,000

O-Taku Manga Lounge Inc.

1

Quebec

$1,000

Kennedy's Parable

3

Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia

$1,000

Knowledge Bookstore

1

Ontario

$1,000

LIST OF LARGE CHAIN BOOKSELLER RECIPIENTS ACROSS CANADA

Name

Number of stores

Province

Funding

Indigo Books & Music Inc.

178

Ontario

$3,500,000

Librairie Renaud-Bray Inc.

32

Quebec

$1,891,383

Groupe Archambault Inc.

16

Quebec

$608,617
