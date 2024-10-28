BONAPARTE FIRST NATION, SECWÉPEMC TERRITORY, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Bonaparte First Nation proudly marked the completion of two new water treatment plants, which now provide clean drinking water to remote areas of their community.

The newly built water treatment plants and distribution systems, located in the Lower Hat Creek area, are a significant step toward ensuring long-term, sustainable access to safe drinking water in IR#1 and IR#2 of the Bonaparte reserve. These facilities will help prevent future drinking water advisories, an issue that has affected these areas intermittently since 2004.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provided $9.8 million for the feasibility studies, design and construction of the two state-of-the-art water treatment systems. In addition, Bonaparte First Nation and ISC are collaborating on further enhancements to water infrastructure in IR#3 to meet the area's long-term water needs.

The Government of Canada will continue to prioritize working in partnership with First Nations to ensure communities have reliable access to safe and clean drinking water.

Quotes

"Today we celebrate the new water treatment plant. After two long decades of persistent water advisories, our community can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to these critical upgrades. Water is a lifeline and a fundamental right. We are grateful for this investment, it ensures the health, safety and well-being of our community and for generations to come."

Kúkpi7 Frank Antoine

Bonaparte First Nation

"Decades of uncertainty are now behind us. I would like to thank and acknowledge the determined efforts of all our partners, advocates, current and past leaders who all worked tirelessly to ensure our community has access to clean water. These new water treatment facilities are a significant investment to our future."

Byron Porter, Water Manager

Bonaparte First Nation

"Water is essential and too many First Nations communities still live without clean drinking water. These new water treatment plants will play a significant role in the health and well-being of members of Bonaparte First Nation. I applaud Kúkpi7 Frank Antoine and Council, as well as the people of Bonaparte First Nation, for their leadership and dedication with these projects."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Bonaparte First Nation is located west of Kamloops, British Columbia .

. The Band is a member of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council of the Secwépemc (Shuswap) people.

The community has a registered population of 1,152 members.

The Government of Canada also invested $4.26 million in a new water system in Bonaparte First Nation IR#3 in 2020, which supported the lifting of a long-term drinking water advisory; further upgrades to the IR#3 water system are currently under discussion with the community.

also invested in a new water system in Bonaparte First Nation IR#3 in 2020, which supported the lifting of a long-term drinking water advisory; further upgrades to the IR#3 water system are currently under discussion with the community. Since 2016 and as of June 30, 2024 , Indigenous Services Canada has invested $4.35 billion of targeted funds to support 1,358 water and wastewater projects, of which 637 are completed. These projects will benefit 591 communities serving approximately 476,000 people.

, Indigenous Services Canada has invested of targeted funds to support 1,358 water and wastewater projects, of which 637 are completed. These projects will benefit 591 communities serving approximately 476,000 people. Since 2015, First Nations, with support from Indigenous Services Canada, have lifted 146 long-term drinking water advisories, and have prevented over 280 short-term advisories from becoming long-term.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

­­­­You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Kukpi7 Frank Antoine, Bonaparte First Nation, 250-318-0742, [email protected]; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, [email protected]