"This year's JUNOS Special Award Recipients exemplify the very best of what Canadian music has to offer," says Allan Reid, President and CEO of CARAS. "From creating superstar recordings to leading with compassion in their humanitarian efforts, we are excited to celebrate Boi-1da and Sarah Harmer for their work and profound impact."

Boi-1da receives the International Achievement Award

The JUNO International Achievement Award recognizes Canadian artists who have attained exemplary success on the world stage. The award looks to honour Canadian talent who have not only topped charts, but who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world. Throughout The JUNO Awards' history, the International Achievement Award has only been given out nine times, with Boi-1da being the first Producer and 10th recipient of the Award.

Sarah Harmer to be recognized with the 2025 Humanitarian Award

At The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada Sarah Harmer will be honoured by CARAS with the prestigious 2025 Humanitarian Award for using her voice to engage her audiences and peers in important environmental and human rights issues. This award recognizes outstanding Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social culture of Canada and whose impact can be felt worldwide.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

