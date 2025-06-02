TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the successful conclusion of its inaugural North American BMO Walks for Good campaign, raising almost $2.4 million CAD and counting in support of mental health organizations across Canada and the United States. Nearly 13,000 members of Team BMO, friends, families, and community members took part in walks held throughout May, including the BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk in support of Kids Help Phone (KHP) in 16 communities across Canada, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Walks in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

KHP in Canada and NAMI in the U.S. are leading mental health organizations providing essential community services and support. The funds raised through the BMO Walks for Good campaign will help these organizations continue to provide inclusive and equitable e-mental health support across North America.

"We are inspired by another powerful demonstration of community, compassion, and commitment by Team BMO who continues to come together in Canada and the U.S. to raise awareness and funds for mental health," said Helen Seibel, Head, Employee and Community Giving at BMO. "These strong results are declarative: mental health matters and Team BMO is committed to the cause. Thank you to the many organizers, volunteers and participants who helped make this campaign a success."

BMO has been a partner of KHP since its founding in 1989 and continues to support its mission to transform Canada's youth mental health ecosystem. In 2018, KHP launched its ambitious Feel Out Loud campaign, to which BMO has committed more than $21.4 million CAD.

"For 36 years, Kids Help Phone has been a trusted space for any feeling or issue, big or small— empowering young people to feel out loud," said Aaron Sanderson, Group Head and Executive Vice President, Advancement and Donor Experience at Kids Help Phone. "BMO's continued commitment helps us reach even more youth across Canada with accessible mental health support. We're incredibly grateful for the compassion and leadership demonstrated through BMO Walk so Kids can Talk. Together, we ensure help is always there when it's needed most."

In the U.S., BMO expanded its industry-leading mental health campaign through its new partnership with NAMI. Since 2024, BMO and its employees have donated over $320,000 USD towards local NAMIWalk events across the country.

"The dedication and generosity that we have seen through the support and fundraising efforts of Team BMO for our NAMIWalks program has been inspiring," said Jessica Edwards, Chief Development Officer for NAMI National. "We are grateful for the way BMO employees have championed mental health as a cause and rallied around this opportunity to bring us one step closer to our vision of Mental Health for All."

BMO Walks for Good is part of BMO's larger commitment to supporting mental health and wellbeing within the communities we serve and for our employees. The campaign also encourages ongoing conversations around mental health, aiming to reduce stigma and foster meaningful connection.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada's only 24/7, free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health solution. Whether through professional counselling, crisis response, or self-directed mental health resources, KHP has been a trusted space for youth for over 35 years. No matter the feeling or issue, big or small, KHP empowers young people to Feel Out Loud and access support whenever they need it most. KHP knows that young people and the issues they are facing are changing faster than ever. That's why innovation is more than what we do – it's who we are: a global leader in youth mental health that blends technology with empathy to better serve youth. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their worlds. Join us at kidshelpphone.ca.

About NAMI

NAMI National, located in Arlington, VA, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks is the largest, most vibrant mental health event series in the country with walks taking place in more than 200 locations. For more information, visit www.nami.org.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $108 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $39 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media contact: Kate Simandl, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996