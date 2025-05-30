TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has received multiple recognitions for its leadership in delivering innovative digital solutions and experiences to help customers make real financial progress.

Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker:

Outstanding Digital CX for Mobile Banking – Canada : Available in BMO's Mobile Banking app and Online Banking, the Enhanced Transaction Details feature provides customers with detailed information about credit and debit card transactions including merchant information and location. This provides customers a more comprehensive understanding of their transactions and spending habits.

Available in BMO's Mobile Banking app and Online Banking, the Enhanced Transaction Details feature provides customers with detailed information about credit and debit card transactions including merchant information and location. This provides customers a more comprehensive understanding of their transactions and spending habits. Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Experience: BMO developed an approach to helping customers make progress towards the financial goals by delivering personalized and relevant multi-channel advice and guidance to support their journey. Customers are able to share their financial goals in-branch, over email, or on BMO Savings Goals, a feature available on the BMO Mobile Banking app and Online Banking.

Editor's Choice Award from Banking Tech Awards: BMO was also recognized for its success in creating and integrating seamless digital experiences to meet customers where they are in their financial journey across four initiatives:

InnoV8 Customer Feedback Assist: The large language model (LLM) powered tool is designed to help BMO address feedback received from customer reviews. Taking elements of a traditional dashboard and adding LLM powered data, this cohesive solution improves employees' workflow and helps support the continuous improvement efforts for customers.

The large language model (LLM) powered tool is designed to help BMO address feedback received from customer reviews. Taking elements of a traditional dashboard and adding LLM powered data, this cohesive solution improves employees' workflow and helps support the continuous improvement efforts for customers. BMO SmartProgress: BMO SmartProgress is a free, online financial education platform accessible to all Canadians to help them learn about personal finance topics and make real financial progress. With over 40 interactive, customized modules on financial planning topics, including budgeting and credit management, homeownership and investing, Canadians can conveniently build their financial literacy anywhere and at any time.

BMO SmartProgress is a free, online financial education platform accessible to all Canadians to help them learn about personal finance topics and make real financial progress. With over 40 interactive, customized modules on financial planning topics, including budgeting and credit management, homeownership and investing, Canadians can conveniently build their financial literacy anywhere and at any time. Digital Card Controls: A quick solution for customers facing time sensitive issues, BMO's Digital Card Controls feature suite helps customers when dealing with a lost wallet, damaged cards, or forgotten PINs. With this convenient solution, customers are empowered to manage their cards anywhere and at any time.

A quick solution for customers facing time sensitive issues, BMO's Digital Card Controls feature suite helps customers when dealing with a lost wallet, damaged cards, or forgotten PINs. With this convenient solution, customers are empowered to manage their cards anywhere and at any time. BMO's Bank of the West Integration: Following BMO's 2021 acquisition of Bank of the West, BMO successfully integrated its systems in 2023, maintaining existing login credentials, converting digital profiles and guiding customers through an individualized onboarding journey. BMO's innovative approach included converting all money movement transactions, providing customized guidance and enhancing foundational technology for scale. The project successfully converted 1.8 million customers and over 500 branches.

"At BMO, our commitment to elevating our customers' everyday banking experiences drives our digital and innovation agenda," said Mat Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Canadian Products, BMO. "These recognitions reinforce how we are empowering our customers by meeting them where they are with differentiated experiences that help them make real financial progress."

The Digital CX Awards is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing pioneering innovation in the Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services ecosystem. The awards honour excellence in the use of digital assets within the financial services industry and celebrates contributions to innovations, technological enhancements and commitments to digital transformation.

The Editor's Choice Award is chosen by the editorial team of FinTech Futures, a globally trusted resource recognizing banking and fintech innovation. The award recognizes a financial services organization that has successfully delivered innovative and impactful technology projects, with tangible results and perceptible, positive impact.

BMO continues to pave the way as a digitally enabled, future-ready bank, focused on delivering leading digital experiences that help customers make real financial progress. These recognitions demonstrate BMO's Digital First journey and build on the bank's strong track record of industry credits.

