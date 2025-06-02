BMO's Asset Allocation Management Fees Among the Lowest in Canada

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMO AM") today announced it is reducing the annual management fee on some of its most popular asset allocation funds – BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX: ZEQT), BMO Balanced ETF (TSX: ZBAL / ZBAL.T), BMO Conservative ETF (TSX: ZCON), BMO Growth ETF (TSX: ZGRO / ZGRO.T).

"BMO is committed to driving innovation across its product line and delivering unrivaled value for investors," said Sara Petrcich, Head, ETFs & Alternatives, BMO Global Asset Management. "We're proud to further lower costs in one of the fastest-growing investment categories – asset allocation ETFs. This move reinforces our unwavering commitment to putting investors first and empowering them to achieve meaningful, long-term financial progress."

Effective after the close of business on June 6, 2025, the annual management fee for the ETFs will be reduced as follows:

Name of ETF Series of Units Ticker Symbol Current Management Fee (%) New Management Fee (%) BMO All-Equity ETF CAD Units ZEQT 0.18 0.15 BMO Balanced ETF CAD Units ZBAL 0.18 0.15 Fixed Percentage Distribution Units ZBAL.T 0.18 0.15 BMO Conservative ETF CAD Units ZCON 0.18 0.15 BMO Growth ETF CAD Units ZGRO 0.18 0.15 Fixed Percentage Distribution Units ZGRO.T 0.18 0.15

For more information, please visit www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's simplified prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. "BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996