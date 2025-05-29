TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the following changes to its product offering:

Fund Launches and Qualification of Series S Securities

The following BMO Mutual Funds and series will be launched:

Fund Series offered BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF Fund1 Series F, I and Advisor Series BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Fund Series F, I and Advisor Series BMO Gold Bullion ETF Fund Series A, F, G, I and Advisor Series BMO Long Short U.S. Equity ETF Fund Series F, I and Advisor Series BMO Target Education 2045 Portfolio Series A and F

1 Series F, Series I and Advisor Series units of the Fund are not currently available for purchase. BMOII has applied for certain three-tier exemptive relief and will only make Series F, Series I and Advisor Series units of the Fund available for purchase if and when this relief is granted.

Series S securities of BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund will be qualified.

Risk Rating Changes

Effective May 28, 2025, the risk rating of each of the following BMO Mutual Funds changed:

Fund Previous

Risk Rating Current

Risk Rating BMO AscentTM Equity Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (F (Hedged) and Advisor Series (Hedged)) Medium to High Medium BMO Canadian Banks ETF Fund Medium Medium to High BMO Global Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund Medium Low to Medium BMO Resource Fund High Medium to High BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium BMO U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Low Low to Medium

Management Fee and Administration Fee Changes

The following management fee and administration fee changes were effective after the close of business on May 28, 2025, except as noted otherwise.

Fund Series Current Annual Management Fee New

Annual Management Fee BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund A 2.25 % 1.95 % BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund Advisor 2.25 % 1.95 % BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund T6 2.25 % 1.95 % BMO Asset Allocation Fund A 1.75 % 1.45 % BMO Asset Allocation Fund Advisor 1.75 % 1.45 % BMO Asset Allocation Fund G 0.85 % 0.80 % BMO Asset Allocation Fund T6 1.75 % 1.45 % BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund A1 0.75 % 0.55 % BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund F1 0.20 % 0.05 % BMO Canadian Equity Fund A 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO Canadian Equity Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund A 2.00 % 1.60 % BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.60 % BMO Canadian Stock Selection Fund A 1.80 % 1.50 % BMO Canadian Stock Selection Fund Advisor 1.80 % 1.50 % BMO Core Bond Fund A 0.95 % 0.85 % BMO Core Bond Fund Advisor 0.95 % 0.85 % BMO Core Plus Bond Fund A 1.15 % 0.90 % BMO Core Plus Bond Fund Advisor 1.15 % 0.90 % BMO Core Plus Bond Fund G 0.75 % 0.65 % BMO Diversified Income Portfolio A 1.75 % 1.35 % BMO Diversified Income Portfolio Advisor 1.75 % 1.35 % BMO Diversified Income Portfolio T6 1.75 % 1.35 % BMO Dividend Fund G 1.00 % 0.85 % BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund F 0.65 % 0.60 % BMO Emerging Markets Fund A 2.00 % 1.70 % BMO Emerging Markets Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.70 % BMO Enterprise Fund Advisor 2.35 % 2.00 % BMO European Fund A 2.00 % 1.65 % BMO European Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.65 % BMO Global Dividend Fund A 1.90 % 1.60 % BMO Global Dividend Fund Advisor 1.90 % 1.60 % BMO Global Dividend Fund T6 1.90 % 1.60 % BMO Global Small Cap Fund A 2.25 % 1.85 % BMO Global Small Cap Fund Advisor 2.25 % 1.85 % BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund A 1.75 % 1.20 % BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund Advisor 1.75 % 1.20 % BMO Growth & Income Fund Advisor 1.85 % 1.50 % BMO Growth & Income Fund T8 1.85 % 1.50 % BMO Growth Opportunities Fund A 1.80 % 1.55 % BMO Growth Opportunities Fund Advisor 1.80 % 1.55 % BMO International Equity ETF Fund A1 0.85 % 0.70 % BMO International Equity ETF Fund F1 0.30 % 0.20 % BMO International Value Fund A 1.90 % 1.75 % BMO International Value Fund Advisor 1.90 % 1.75 % BMO Money Market Fund A2 0.60 % 0.32 % BMO Money Market Fund Advisor2 0.60 % 0.32 % BMO Money Market Fund ETF 0.28 % 0.12 % BMO Money Market Fund F2 0.20 % 0.12 % BMO Monthly High Income Fund II A 1.85 % 1.60 % BMO Monthly High Income Fund II Advisor 1.85 % 1.60 % BMO Monthly High Income Fund II T5 1.85 % 1.60 % BMO Monthly High Income Fund II T8 1.85 % 1.60 % BMO Monthly Income Fund G 0.90 % 0.85 % BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund A3 1.25 % 0.92%4 BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund Advisor3 1.25 % 0.92%4 BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund F3 0.35 % 0.42%4 BMO North American Dividend Fund A 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO North American Dividend Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO North American Dividend Fund T6 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO Precious Metals Fund A 2.00 % 1.85 % BMO Precious Metals Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.85 % BMO Resource Fund A 2.00 % 1.85 % BMO Resource Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.85 % BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio A 1.70 % 1.20 % BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio Advisor 1.70 % 1.20 % BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio T6 1.70 % 1.20 % BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund A 1.70 % 1.60 % BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund Advisor 1.70 % 1.60 % BMO Tactical Balanced ETF Fund G 0.95 % 0.85 % BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund G 1.00 % 0.90 % BMO Tactical Global Asset Allocation ETF Fund F 0.65 % 0.55 % BMO Tactical Global Asset Allocation ETF Fund F4 0.65 % 0.55 % BMO Tactical Global Equity ETF Fund F 0.70 % 0.60 % BMO Tactical Global Equity ETF Fund F6 0.70 % 0.60 % BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund A 1.55 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund Advisor 1.55 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund A5 1.00 % 0.49 % BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund Advisor5 1.00 % 0.49 % BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund F5 0.80 % 0.29 % BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund O6 0.00 % 0.05%4 BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund A 1.85 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund Advisor 1.85 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund T5 1.85 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund T6 1.85 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund A1 0.80 % 0.58 % BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund F1 0.25 % 0.08 % BMO U.S. Equity Fund A 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Equity Fund A (Hedged) 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Equity Fund Advisor 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Equity Fund Advisor (Hedged) 2.00 % 1.50 % BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund A 1.80 % 1.55 % BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund Advisor 1.80 % 1.55 % BMO World Bond Fund A 1.75 % 0.95 % BMO World Bond Fund Advisor 1.75 % 0.95 %

Notes

1 The fixed administration fee of 0.10% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly. 2 The fixed administration fee of 0.08% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly. 3 Effective September 1, 2025, the fixed administration fee of 0.17% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series will be eliminated. Following the change, BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which will continue to be paid by the Fund directly. 4 The management fee changes will be effective September 1, 2025. 5 The fixed administration fee of 0.15% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly. 6 Effective September 1, 2025, the fixed administration fee of 0.15% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series will be eliminated. Following the change, BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which will continue to be paid by the Fund directly.

For more information about the Funds, please visit Mutual Funds | BMO Global Asset Management (bmogam.com) .

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant Fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group

