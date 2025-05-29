News provided byBMO Financial Group
May 29, 2025, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the following changes to its product offering:
Fund Launches and Qualification of Series S Securities
The following BMO Mutual Funds and series will be launched:
|
Fund
|
Series offered
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF Fund1
|
Series F, I and Advisor Series
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Fund
|
Series F, I and Advisor Series
|
BMO Gold Bullion ETF Fund
|
Series A, F, G, I and Advisor Series
|
BMO Long Short U.S. Equity ETF Fund
|
Series F, I and Advisor Series
|
BMO Target Education 2045 Portfolio
|
Series A and F
|
1
|
Series F, Series I and Advisor Series units of the Fund are not currently available for purchase. BMOII has applied for certain three-tier exemptive relief and will only make Series F, Series I and Advisor Series units of the Fund available for purchase if and when this relief is granted.
Series S securities of BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund will be qualified.
Risk Rating Changes
Effective May 28, 2025, the risk rating of each of the following BMO Mutual Funds changed:
|
Fund
|
Previous
|
Current
|
BMO AscentTM Equity Growth Portfolio
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund
(F (Hedged) and Advisor Series (Hedged))
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
BMO Canadian Banks ETF Fund
|
Medium
|
Medium to High
|
BMO Global Dividend Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
BMO Resource Fund
|
High
|
Medium to High
|
BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund
|
Low to Medium
|
Medium
|
BMO U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
|
Low
|
Low to Medium
Management Fee and Administration Fee Changes
The following management fee and administration fee changes were effective after the close of business on May 28, 2025, except as noted otherwise.
|
Fund
|
Series
|
Current
Annual
Management
Fee
|
New
Management
Fee
|
BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund
|
A
|
2.25 %
|
1.95 %
|
BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.25 %
|
1.95 %
|
BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund
|
T6
|
2.25 %
|
1.95 %
|
BMO Asset Allocation Fund
|
A
|
1.75 %
|
1.45 %
|
BMO Asset Allocation Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.75 %
|
1.45 %
|
BMO Asset Allocation Fund
|
G
|
0.85 %
|
0.80 %
|
BMO Asset Allocation Fund
|
T6
|
1.75 %
|
1.45 %
|
BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund
|
A1
|
0.75 %
|
0.55 %
|
BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund
|
F1
|
0.20 %
|
0.05 %
|
BMO Canadian Equity Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Canadian Equity Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Canadian Stock Selection Fund
|
A
|
1.80 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Canadian Stock Selection Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.80 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Core Bond Fund
|
A
|
0.95 %
|
0.85 %
|
BMO Core Bond Fund
|
Advisor
|
0.95 %
|
0.85 %
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund
|
A
|
1.15 %
|
0.90 %
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.15 %
|
0.90 %
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund
|
G
|
0.75 %
|
0.65 %
|
BMO Diversified Income Portfolio
|
A
|
1.75 %
|
1.35 %
|
BMO Diversified Income Portfolio
|
Advisor
|
1.75 %
|
1.35 %
|
BMO Diversified Income Portfolio
|
T6
|
1.75 %
|
1.35 %
|
BMO Dividend Fund
|
G
|
1.00 %
|
0.85 %
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|
F
|
0.65 %
|
0.60 %
|
BMO Emerging Markets Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.70 %
|
BMO Emerging Markets Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.70 %
|
BMO Enterprise Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.35 %
|
2.00 %
|
BMO European Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.65 %
|
BMO European Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.65 %
|
BMO Global Dividend Fund
|
A
|
1.90 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Global Dividend Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.90 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Global Dividend Fund
|
T6
|
1.90 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Global Small Cap Fund
|
A
|
2.25 %
|
1.85 %
|
BMO Global Small Cap Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.25 %
|
1.85 %
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund
|
A
|
1.75 %
|
1.20 %
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.75 %
|
1.20 %
|
BMO Growth & Income Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.85 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Growth & Income Fund
|
T8
|
1.85 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Growth Opportunities Fund
|
A
|
1.80 %
|
1.55 %
|
BMO Growth Opportunities Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.80 %
|
1.55 %
|
BMO International Equity ETF Fund
|
A1
|
0.85 %
|
0.70 %
|
BMO International Equity ETF Fund
|
F1
|
0.30 %
|
0.20 %
|
BMO International Value Fund
|
A
|
1.90 %
|
1.75 %
|
BMO International Value Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.90 %
|
1.75 %
|
BMO Money Market Fund
|
A2
|
0.60 %
|
0.32 %
|
BMO Money Market Fund
|
Advisor2
|
0.60 %
|
0.32 %
|
BMO Money Market Fund
|
ETF
|
0.28 %
|
0.12 %
|
BMO Money Market Fund
|
F2
|
0.20 %
|
0.12 %
|
BMO Monthly High Income Fund II
|
A
|
1.85 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Monthly High Income Fund II
|
Advisor
|
1.85 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Monthly High Income Fund II
|
T5
|
1.85 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Monthly High Income Fund II
|
T8
|
1.85 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Monthly Income Fund
|
G
|
0.90 %
|
0.85 %
|
BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund
|
A3
|
1.25 %
|
0.92%4
|
BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund
|
Advisor3
|
1.25 %
|
0.92%4
|
BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund
|
F3
|
0.35 %
|
0.42%4
|
BMO North American Dividend Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO North American Dividend Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO North American Dividend Fund
|
T6
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO Precious Metals Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.85 %
|
BMO Precious Metals Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.85 %
|
BMO Resource Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.85 %
|
BMO Resource Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.85 %
|
BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio
|
A
|
1.70 %
|
1.20 %
|
BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio
|
Advisor
|
1.70 %
|
1.20 %
|
BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio
|
T6
|
1.70 %
|
1.20 %
|
BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund
|
A
|
1.70 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.70 %
|
1.60 %
|
BMO Tactical Balanced ETF Fund
|
G
|
0.95 %
|
0.85 %
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund
|
G
|
1.00 %
|
0.90 %
|
BMO Tactical Global Asset Allocation ETF Fund
|
F
|
0.65 %
|
0.55 %
|
BMO Tactical Global Asset Allocation ETF Fund
|
F4
|
0.65 %
|
0.55 %
|
BMO Tactical Global Equity ETF Fund
|
F
|
0.70 %
|
0.60 %
|
BMO Tactical Global Equity ETF Fund
|
F6
|
0.70 %
|
0.60 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund
|
A
|
1.55 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.55 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund
|
A5
|
1.00 %
|
0.49 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund
|
Advisor5
|
1.00 %
|
0.49 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund
|
F5
|
0.80 %
|
0.29 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund
|
O6
|
0.00 %
|
0.05%4
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund
|
A
|
1.85 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.85 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund
|
T5
|
1.85 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund
|
T6
|
1.85 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund
|
A1
|
0.80 %
|
0.58 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund
|
F1
|
0.25 %
|
0.08 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity Fund
|
A
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity Fund
|
A (Hedged)
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity Fund
|
Advisor
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity Fund
|
Advisor (Hedged)
|
2.00 %
|
1.50 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund
|
A
|
1.80 %
|
1.55 %
|
BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.80 %
|
1.55 %
|
BMO World Bond Fund
|
A
|
1.75 %
|
0.95 %
|
BMO World Bond Fund
|
Advisor
|
1.75 %
|
0.95 %
Notes
|
1
|
The fixed administration fee of 0.10% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly.
|
2
|
The fixed administration fee of 0.08% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly.
|
3
|
Effective September 1, 2025, the fixed administration fee of 0.17% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series will be eliminated. Following the change, BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which will continue to be paid by the Fund directly.
|
4
|
The management fee changes will be effective September 1, 2025.
|
5
|
The fixed administration fee of 0.15% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly.
|
6
|
Effective September 1, 2025, the fixed administration fee of 0.15% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series will be eliminated. Following the change, BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which will continue to be paid by the Fund directly.
For more information about the Funds, please visit Mutual Funds | BMO Global Asset Management (bmogam.com).
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant Fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
Media Contact: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
