TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the following changes to its product offering:

Fund Launches and Qualification of Series S Securities

The following BMO Mutual Funds and series will be launched:

Fund

Series offered

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF Fund1

Series F, I and Advisor Series 

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Fund

Series F, I and Advisor Series 

BMO Gold Bullion ETF Fund

Series A, F, G, I and Advisor Series

BMO Long Short U.S. Equity ETF Fund

Series F, I and Advisor Series

BMO Target Education 2045 Portfolio

Series A and F

1

Series F, Series I and Advisor Series units of the Fund are not currently available for purchase. BMOII has applied for certain three-tier exemptive relief and will only make Series F, Series I and Advisor Series units of the Fund available for purchase if and when this relief is granted.

Series S securities of BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund will be qualified.

Risk Rating Changes

Effective May 28, 2025, the risk rating of each of the following BMO Mutual Funds changed:

Fund

Previous
Risk Rating

Current
Risk Rating

BMO AscentTM Equity Growth Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund

(F (Hedged) and Advisor Series (Hedged))

Medium to High

Medium

BMO Canadian Banks ETF Fund

Medium

Medium to High

BMO Global Dividend Fund

Medium

 Low to Medium

BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

BMO Resource Fund

High

Medium to High

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

BMO U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

Low

Low to Medium

Management Fee and Administration Fee Changes

The following management fee and administration fee changes were effective after the close of business on May 28, 2025, except as noted otherwise.

Fund

Series

Current

Annual

Management

Fee

New
Annual

Management

Fee

BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund

A

2.25 %

1.95 %

BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund

Advisor

2.25 %

1.95 %

BMO Asian Growth and Income Fund

T6

2.25 %

1.95 %

BMO Asset Allocation Fund

A

1.75 %

1.45 %

BMO Asset Allocation Fund

Advisor

1.75 %

1.45 %

BMO Asset Allocation Fund

G

0.85 %

0.80 %

BMO Asset Allocation Fund

T6

1.75 %

1.45 %

BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund

A1

0.75 %

0.55 %

BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund

F1

0.20 %

0.05 %

BMO Canadian Equity Fund

A

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO Canadian Equity Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund

A

2.00 %

1.60 %

BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.60 %

BMO Canadian Stock Selection Fund

A

1.80 %

1.50 %

BMO Canadian Stock Selection Fund

Advisor

1.80 %

1.50 %

BMO Core Bond Fund

A

0.95 %

0.85 %

BMO Core Bond Fund

Advisor

0.95 %

0.85 %

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund

A

1.15 %

0.90 %

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund

Advisor

1.15 %

0.90 %

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund

G

0.75 %

0.65 %

BMO Diversified Income Portfolio

A

1.75 %

1.35 %

BMO Diversified Income Portfolio

Advisor

1.75 %

1.35 %

BMO Diversified Income Portfolio

T6

1.75 %

1.35 %

BMO Dividend Fund

G

1.00 %

0.85 %

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund

F

0.65 %

0.60 %

BMO Emerging Markets Fund

A

2.00 %

1.70 %

BMO Emerging Markets Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.70 %

BMO Enterprise Fund

Advisor

2.35 %

2.00 %

BMO European Fund

A

2.00 %

1.65 %

BMO European Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.65 %

BMO Global Dividend Fund

A

1.90 %

1.60 %

BMO Global Dividend Fund

Advisor

1.90 %

1.60 %

BMO Global Dividend Fund

T6

1.90 %

1.60 %

BMO Global Small Cap Fund

A

2.25 %

1.85 %

BMO Global Small Cap Fund

Advisor

2.25 %

1.85 %

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund

A

1.75 %

1.20 %

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund

Advisor

1.75 %

1.20 %

BMO Growth & Income Fund

Advisor

1.85 %

1.50 %

BMO Growth & Income Fund

T8

1.85 %

1.50 %

BMO Growth Opportunities Fund

A

1.80 %

1.55 %

BMO Growth Opportunities Fund

Advisor

1.80 %

1.55 %

BMO International Equity ETF Fund

A1

0.85 %

0.70 %

BMO International Equity ETF Fund

F1

0.30 %

0.20 %

BMO International Value Fund

A

1.90 %

1.75 %

BMO International Value Fund

Advisor

1.90 %

1.75 %

BMO Money Market Fund

A2

0.60 %

0.32 %

BMO Money Market Fund

Advisor2

0.60 %

0.32 %

BMO Money Market Fund

ETF 

0.28 %

0.12 %

BMO Money Market Fund

F2

0.20 %

0.12 %

BMO Monthly High Income Fund II

A

1.85 %

1.60 %

BMO Monthly High Income Fund II

Advisor

1.85 %

1.60 %

BMO Monthly High Income Fund II

T5

1.85 %

1.60 %

BMO Monthly High Income Fund II

T8

1.85 %

1.60 %

BMO Monthly Income Fund

G

0.90 %

0.85 %

BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund

A3

1.25 %

0.92%4

BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund

Advisor3

1.25 %

0.92%4

BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund

F3

0.35 %

0.42%4

BMO North American Dividend Fund

A

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO North American Dividend Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO North American Dividend Fund

T6

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO Precious Metals Fund

A

2.00 %

1.85 %

BMO Precious Metals Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.85 %

BMO Resource Fund

A

2.00 %

1.85 %

BMO Resource Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.85 %

BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio

A

1.70 %

1.20 %

BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio

Advisor

1.70 %

1.20 %

BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio

T6

1.70 %

1.20 %

BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund

A

1.70 %

1.60 %

BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund

Advisor

1.70 %

1.60 %

BMO Tactical Balanced ETF Fund

G

0.95 %

0.85 %

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund

G

1.00 %

0.90 %

BMO Tactical Global Asset Allocation ETF Fund

F

0.65 %

0.55 %

BMO Tactical Global Asset Allocation ETF Fund

F4

0.65 %

0.55 %

BMO Tactical Global Equity ETF Fund

F

0.70 %

0.60 %

BMO Tactical Global Equity ETF Fund

F6

0.70 %

0.60 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund

A

1.55 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund

Advisor

1.55 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

A5

1.00 %

0.49 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

Advisor5

1.00 %

0.49 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

F5

0.80 %

0.29 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

O6

0.00 %

0.05%4

BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund

A

1.85 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund

Advisor

1.85 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund

T5

1.85 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund

T6

1.85 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund

A1

0.80 %

0.58 %

BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund

F1

0.25 %

0.08 %

BMO U.S. Equity Fund

A

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Equity Fund

A (Hedged)

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Equity Fund

Advisor

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Equity Fund

Advisor (Hedged)

2.00 %

1.50 %

BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund

A

1.80 %

1.55 %

BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund

Advisor

1.80 %

1.55 %

BMO World Bond Fund

A

1.75 %

0.95 %

BMO World Bond Fund

Advisor

1.75 %

0.95 %

Notes

1

The fixed administration fee of 0.10% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly. 

2

The fixed administration fee of 0.08% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly.

3

Effective September 1, 2025, the fixed administration fee of 0.17% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series will be eliminated. Following the change, BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which will continue to be paid by the Fund directly.

4

The management fee changes will be effective September 1, 2025.

5

The fixed administration fee of 0.15% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series was eliminated. BMOII continues to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by the Fund directly.

6

Effective September 1, 2025, the fixed administration fee of 0.15% paid to BMOII by this Fund in respect of this series will be eliminated. Following the change, BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for the Fund, other than the fund expenses which will continue to be paid by the Fund directly.

For more information about the Funds, please visit Mutual Funds | BMO Global Asset Management (bmogam.com).

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant Fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

