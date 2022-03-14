Mastercard developed True Name in 2019 in response to the need for banking cards to reflect the true identities of many in the transgender and non-binary communities. BMO's U.S. subsidiary, BMO Harris Bank, was the first financial institution globally to partner with Mastercard and issue the cards. Since then, True Name by Mastercard has been made available globally, with the BMO partnership announced today marking a first for Canada.

According to recent Mastercard research, 90 per cent of individuals from the transgender community have had to use an ID with a name or gender that did not match their presentation, and only one in four (25 per cent) have had their name changed on their credit card. This can result in feelings of anxiousness (48 per cent), embarrassment (45 per cent) and frustration (42 per cent). In addition, 43 per cent have been verbally harassed because they identify as transgender.

The introduction of True Name by Mastercard was designed to alleviate this negative experience and misrepresentation.

"BMO is committed to removing barriers to inclusion and providing safe, accessible banking to our customers," said Jennifer Douglas, Head, North American Retail & Small Business Payments, BMO Financial Group. "We're proud to partner with Mastercard to introduce True Name in Canada. All our customers should feel comfortable using the name that reflects who they really are – it's one more way we can help alleviate financial anxiety so that they can focus on their financial goals."

Effective immediately, existing BMO customers can request a new card, which displays their chosen name – their true name. Customers can call the number on the back of their credit card or visit a BMO branch to request a replacement card.

"For the transgender and non-binary communities in particular, the identity printed on their cards may not reflect who they truly are and can be a source of sensitivity, misrepresenting their true identity," said Sasha Krstic, President, Mastercard in Canada. "True Name by Mastercard has been designed to change that, enabling people to display their preferred name on their card. At Mastercard, we strive to foster acceptance and we are incredibly proud to have BMO join this effort and bring the feature to Canada for the first time."

Joining the Mastercard True Name initiative is one way that BMO creates a culture of inclusion for its employees and customers, and is an example of how the bank provides ongoing support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Learn more about BMO's commitment to zero barriers to inclusion.

True Name is an extension of Mastercard's commitment to the 2SLGBTQ+ community. As allies, Mastercard is committed to understanding the ongoing needs and challenges individuals face and taking steps towards advancing equal opportunities for all.

For more information on True Name by Mastercard, visit www.bmo.com/truename.

Survey Methodology

Mastercard engaged Environics Research to conduct an online quantitative survey with Trans and Non-Binary Canadians from across the country. Environics recruited n=155 trans and non-binary Canadians to complete a 10-minute online survey between January 4, 2022 and January 8, 2022.

